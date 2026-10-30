Rwanda: African Countries Must Act On the Call to Ratify the Ama Treaty

29 October 2026
The New Times (Kigali)

As the inaugural African Medicines Agency (AMA) Week unfolds in Kigali, African governments face a clear call to strengthen the institution established to protect their populations. So far, 34 of the African Union's 55 Member States have ratified the AMA Treaty.

The remaining countries should make ratification a national priority.

Rwanda, which hosts the headquarters of AMA, is among countries that have already shown that commitment. It became the first African Union Member to ratify the Treaty in 2019.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The appeal to ratify the AMA Treaty has come strongly from participants, including WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Rwanda's Minister of State for Health Dr Yvan Butera, AMA Special Envoy Dr Michel Sidibé and Chad's Secretary of State for Health Dr Francine Dekandji. Their message has been that Africa needs broader participation in a regulatory system capable of serving its collective health interests.

Developments at AMA Week give substance to that appeal. The inauguration of seven technical committees and the launch of two regulatory hubs provide practical mechanisms for pooling scientific expertise, strengthening national regulators and helping manufacturers meet requirements for quality, safety and efficacy.

These capabilities address a costly weakness. Fragmented regulatory processes require scarce expertise to be deployed repeatedly on the same products. Duplication consumes resources, creates uncertainty for manufacturers and can delay access to treatment. Sharing rigorous scientific assessments allows countries to use their capacity more effectively.

Ratification is therefore an investment in stronger national institutions. AMA was created to strengthen the capacity of countries to regulate medicines, vaccines, medical devices, and other therapeutics thereby expanding access to safe and quality medical products.

The manufacturing case is equally compelling. Africa's ambition to produce more medicines, vaccines and diagnostics requires credible, predictable regulation alongside factories and financing. AMA's manufacturing readiness hub can help innovators understand regulatory requirements earlier, while greater coordination can make access to African markets more manageable.

Patients must remain the ultimate measure of success through stronger protection against unsafe and falsified products, better safety monitoring and more timely access to quality-assured treatments.

Ratification alone will not achieve this. Governments must support implementation and invest in national regulatory capacity. AMA must demonstrate scientific independence, transparency and measurable results.

National ratification procedures deserve respect, but the costs of fragmentation demand urgency. Governments still outside the Treaty should now establish clear pathways to joining it. Africa's health security requires sustained commitment from every Member State.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.