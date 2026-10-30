Malawi: Airtel Pumps K22.6m Into Digital Learning and Cybersecurity Education

30 October 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wilfred Golden,

Airtel Malawi Plc has committed support valued at K22.6 million to promote digital learning and cybersecurity education, a move the company says is aimed at equipping young people for a digital economy.

The package includes MWK10 million towards hosting the National Cyber Security Conference, plus 4G routers and a year of unlimited internet connectivity for 20 outstanding university students.

The initiative is intended to improve access to digital resources, support academic research and build skills in cybersecurity and other technology fields.

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The Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) selected the beneficiaries from the top five teams in the National Cybersecurity Competition, held during the conference.

The contest drew participants from 15 universities across the country.

The students come from Mzuzu University, the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR), Blantyre International University, the University of Malawi and Daeyang University.

Airtel Malawi Head of Corporate Communication Steven Kapoloma said reliable internet access is essential for young people pursuing careers in technology and innovation.

"Malawi's future will be shaped by young people who can harness technology to solve problems, create opportunities and drive innovation," he said.

He added that the connectivity support would help students continue their studies and contribute to the country's digital transformation.

MACRA Director General Mayamiko Nkoloma commended Airtel for its timely support, saying the students would gain wider exposure to digital technologies and a deeper understanding of cybersecurity challenges and solutions.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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