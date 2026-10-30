Rwanda: Know How to Manage a Stroke

opinion

A stroke occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted or when a blood vessel in the brain ruptures, causing bleeding. This can damage brain tissue and lead to a partial or complete loss of functions controlled by the affected area.

The effects depend on the location and extent of the damage, the size of the blood vessel involved, and the ability of surrounding blood vessels to maintain blood flow. If a major blood vessel is blocked and nearby connecting arteries cannot provide sufficient blood flow, paralysis and other neurological problems may develop.

A stroke can be frightening to witness. An apparently healthy person may suddenly develop facial drooping or become unable to move their limbs. Weakness or paralysis on one side of the body, with or without facial involvement, is a common manifestation. Other symptoms may include difficulty speaking, sudden loss of vision or other visual disturbances, loss of balance, or loss of consciousness. The symptoms depend on which areas of the brain are affected. A suspected stroke is a medical emergency and requires immediate medical attention.

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Naturally, family members want their loved one to recover quickly. However, even after the necessary tests have been performed and prescribed treatment has begun, improvement may not be apparent within three or four days. This can leave families feeling disappointed. Some begin looking for specialist referral centres in the hope of faster recovery, while those with limited resources may consider taking the patient home. Decisions about referral or discharge should be made in consultation with the treating healthcare team.

It is difficult to predict exactly how much a person will recover after a stroke or how long recovery will take. Some people improve within days or weeks, while others require months or years of rehabilitation. Some may have lasting disabilities. Recovery depends on several factors, including the severity and location of the stroke, how quickly treatment begins, and the person's general health before the stroke.

The type and underlying cause of the stroke also influence recovery. A haemorrhagic stroke, which involves bleeding from a ruptured blood vessel, can be particularly serious, although outcomes vary. Uncontrolled high blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol require careful management. It is therefore important to follow medical advice on diet, medication and ongoing treatment.

Smoking and excessive alcohol consumption increase the risk of further strokes and other complications. Smoking should be stopped, and patients should follow their healthcare team's advice about alcohol.

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During recovery, good nursing care and family support are essential. Patients who need help with personal care should be kept clean and dry to reduce the risk of skin damage and pressure sores, also called bedsores. Those who cannot move independently need regular repositioning according to a care plan provided by a healthcare professional.

Correct positioning and attention to swallowing difficulties are also important. After a stroke, some people may inhale saliva, food or fluids into their lungs, a process known as aspiration. This can cause pneumonia. The healthcare team should advise caregivers on safe positioning, feeding and mouth care. Patients who have been cleared to eat and drink should be appropriately supported in an upright position during meals.

A healthy, nutritious diet supports general health and rehabilitation. However, anyone with suspected swallowing difficulties should have a swallowing assessment before receiving food, drinks or medicines by mouth. Soft or mashed food is not automatically safe. If swallowing is unsafe, the healthcare team may recommend feeding through a nasogastric tube or another appropriate method.

Physiotherapy can help improve movement, strength and function after a stroke. Family members can support rehabilitation by helping with exercises recommended and demonstrated by a physiotherapist or another trained healthcare professional. Assisted movements should be gentle and remain within a comfortable range. Limbs should never be forced or moved with sudden jerks. The number and intensity of exercises should be increased only as advised.

A stroke is a serious condition, but prompt treatment, appropriate rehabilitation, good nursing care and sustained family support can help people make meaningful progress. Recovery differs from person to person, so patience and realistic expectations are important.