Nigeria: Beyond the Battlefield - Crisis Communication As a National Security Imperative

opinion

Nigeria's evolving threat environment demands more than weapons, intelligence and operational capacity. It requires institutions capable of understanding that information itself can become a security asset or a security vulnerability.

In the digital age, protecting Nigeria increasingly means protecting the integrity of the information environment in which Nigerians make decisions. The institutions that understand this earliest, prepare for it seriously and communicate most credibly will be better positioned not merely to manage crises, but to prevent misinformation from becoming a crisis of its own.

When false reports travel faster than verified facts, a fabricated video can trigger panic, contradictory official statements can erode confidence, and prolonged silence can leave citizens vulnerable to manipulation. In Nigeria's evolving security environment, the battle for public trust is increasingly being fought in the information space as much as on the physical battlefield.

That reality dominated the Second National Symposium on Crisis Communication organised by the Centre for Crisis Communication (CCC) on 27 and 28 October at the Nigerian Air Force Club in Kaduna. The gathering, themed "Inter-Agency Collaboration, Public Trust and Cyber Threat Management in Crisis Communication," brought together more than 150 participants from the military, security and intelligence agencies, emergency services, government institutions, academia and media organisations.

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The fundamental lesson from Kaduna was simple: operational cooperation among security agencies is no longer sufficient. It must be matched by communication cooperation. In an age of artificial intelligence, deepfakes and instant social media distribution, the institution that controls the facts but communicates too slowly may still lose the narrative.

Major General Chris Olukolade (rtd), chairman of the CCC, captured the challenge succinctly. He warned that delayed or contradictory official information creates vacuums in which rumours and manipulated narratives thrive. Citing DataReportal, he said Nigeria had about 109 million internet users at the end of 2025, while figures he attributed to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime estimated losses of ₦1.1 trillion to cybercrime between 2017 and 2023. His prescription was equally direct: "one crisis, one coordinated response."

That philosophy deserves serious attention.

During national emergencies, Nigerians should not have to choose between competing official versions of the same incident. Neither should security institutions allow an information vacuum to persist until speculation acquires the appearance of fact. Coordination in the field must extend to what agencies say publicly, when they say it, and how rapidly verified information reaches citizens.

Representing the Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier General Murtala Abu expressed the principle memorably: "Operational collaboration without communication collaboration is incomplete." He warned that AI-generated videos, audio recordings and images could be manipulated to deceive the public, while terrorism, kidnapping, cybercrime, oil theft and communal conflicts increasingly demand collective institutional responses.

This is particularly important as Nigeria approaches the 2027 general elections. AI tools have dramatically lowered the barriers to producing convincing fake videos, recordings and images. A fabricated statement attributed to a security chief, electoral official or political actor could circulate to millions before verification catches up. Participants at the symposium consequently warned that deepfakes and coordinated disinformation could threaten national security, public trust and democratic stability.

But technology is only one part of the challenge. Public trust is the other.

Representing Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, Commissioner for Information and Culture Ahmed Maiyaki argued that the battle for public trust has become as consequential as the battle against insecurity. He cited the Kaduna Peace Model, which emphasises dialogue, community participation, intelligence sharing and early-warning mechanisms, while making an important observation: "Silence creates a vacuum. Credible information creates confidence."

That statement goes to the heart of crisis communication. Silence may sometimes be operationally necessary, especially where sensitive information could endanger lives. But unexplained silence can also breed fear. The challenge is therefore not simply to communicate more, but to communicate responsibly: quickly enough to prevent dangerous speculation, accurately enough to preserve credibility, and carefully enough not to compromise operations.

The symposium also reinforced the importance of institutional architecture. Its communiqué recommended an Integrated National Crisis Information Architecture supported by standard operating procedures and clear protocols for harmonising information-sharing and public communication. Participants also called for technological tools capable of detecting disinformation and AI-generated deepfakes, stronger digital literacy and regulatory safeguards that protect national security without undermining freedom of expression, fundamental rights and due process.

That balance is critical. Fighting disinformation must never become an excuse to criminalise legitimate criticism. Public trust cannot be manufactured through censorship. It is earned when institutions communicate truthfully, correct themselves when wrong, provide evidence where possible, and respect the citizen's right to question authority.

The CCC also unveiled the Nigerian Journal of Crisis Communication, conceived as a platform for research, case studies and practical insights for professionals and policymakers. Olukolade further disclosed that the Crisis Communication Hub, established following the Centre's inaugural symposium in November 2025, had received the 2026 Golden World Award of the International Public Relations Association.

The progression from the first symposium to Kaduna is important. It suggests that crisis communication is gradually being treated not as an afterthought attached to security operations, but as part of the architecture of national resilience.

Yet conferences and recommendations are only useful when they change institutional behaviour.

The real test will come during the next major security emergency. Will agencies share verified information rapidly? Will conflicting casualty figures be avoided? Will a designated lead institution communicate clearly? Can authorities detect a deepfake before it provokes panic? Will journalists have credible information quickly enough to resist publishing speculation? And will citizens trust the official account when it arrives?

These are the measurements that matter.

Nigeria's evolving threat environment demands more than weapons, intelligence and operational capacity. It requires institutions capable of understanding that information itself can become a security asset or a security vulnerability. A falsehood can redirect emergency resources, inflame communal tension or undermine confidence in a legitimate operation. The symposium's communiqué explicitly recognised that misinformation during emergencies can trigger panic, divert resources, endanger lives and weaken public confidence.

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That is why the concept of "one crisis, one coordinated response" should not remain a conference slogan. It should become an operational philosophy.

Nigeria needs security agencies that cooperate before crises, not merely during them; spokespersons who understand both operational sensitivity and public accountability; journalists equipped to verify sophisticated digital manipulation; and citizens sufficiently media-literate to pause before forwarding potentially harmful content.

The Kaduna symposium has helped define the problem and propose a direction. The responsibility now lies in implementation.

Beyond the battlefield, credibility has become a strategic national asset. A government may possess accurate intelligence and formidable security capabilities, but if citizens do not trust the information accompanying its actions, an important part of the battle remains unfinished.

In the digital age, protecting Nigeria increasingly means protecting the integrity of the information environment in which Nigerians make decisions. The institutions that understand this earliest, prepare for it seriously and communicate most credibly will be better positioned not merely to manage crises, but to prevent misinformation from becoming a crisis of its own.

Mukhtar Ya'u Madobi is a Research Fellow at the Centre for Crisis Communication, Abuja.