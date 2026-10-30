Liberia: China Rejects 'Weaponization' of Critical Minerals As It Courts Liberia's Mining Sector

MONROVIA — China's ambassador to Liberia pitched Beijing as a partner in developing the country's newly identified critical minerals on Wednesday. He told an international mining conference that China rejects "the weaponization of critical mineral resources as leverage in geopolitical games."

Ambassador Yin Chengwu spoke at the opening of the Liberia International Mining and Energy Conference and Exhibition at the Farmington Hotel in Margibi County. The same stage drew a pitch for American investment from the U.S. chargé d'affaires.

"Adhering to the principles of openness and cooperation, China welcomes genuine support from any party for Liberia's development and progress," Yin said. "We are prepared to join hands with Liberia to safeguard a stable and predictable investment climate for the mining sector, firmly rejecting the weaponization of critical mineral resources as leverage in geopolitical games."

Yin said a Chinese-funded geological survey, which he described as Liberia's most comprehensive mineral resource investigation in more than five decades, had found a far wider range of deposits than the iron ore, gold and diamonds the country has traditionally exported. According to him, the Ministry of Mines and Energy's analysis of the survey data identified lithium, neodymium, nickel, cobalt, tantalum, niobium, manganese, copper, uranium, zinc, chromium, lead, tin, silver, zirconium and monazite.

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He urged Liberia to move beyond exporting raw ore.

"What is even more critical is to develop them responsibly, process more of them locally, and build stronger links between mining, energy, infrastructure, and other sectors of the economy, extend the industry chain, and explore value-added opportunities," Yin said.

He outlined four areas where China wants to deepen cooperation. The first is geological surveys, resource assessment and skills training to help Liberia build a mineral development strategy. The second is investment and value addition: he said Chinese companies working on the Bong and Bomi East iron ore projects have created more than 500 jobs for Liberians and contributed to roads and port facilities. The third is energy, where he offered China's experience in solar, wind and hydropower. The fourth is greener mining, including smart mining technology, cleaner processing and mine restoration.

On financing, Yin said China "stands ready to work with Liberia to actively explore affordable and sustainable financing innovations, diversify funding channels, and mitigate investment anxieties."

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He cited principles advanced by Chinese President Xi Jinping for China-Africa mining cooperation, including respect for African ownership of resources, and said African countries must retain control over their natural wealth while benefiting fairly from partnerships.

He praised President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's ARREST Agenda for its emphasis on mineral development, geological information and formalizing small-scale mining.

"We believe that Liberia's mineral resources can become a powerful engine for industrialization and modernization, economic diversification, and social development when they are managed wisely and developed sustainably," Yin said.

Yin's remarks came in a speech that ran alongside a direct U.S. pitch. Kristin Gilmore, the U.S. chargé d'affaires, told the conference that the Millennium Challenge Corporation's second compact for Liberia, now under development, focuses on mining and electricity reform.

"The question is no longer whether American businesses are considering Liberia. They are," Gilmore said. "The question is whether Liberia can attract them and give them the confidence to stay, invest, and grow."

At the same conference, Boakai announced that Liberia must refine gold domestically before export and unveiled plans for a sovereign wealth fund and a state mining company. Mines and Energy Minister Matenokay Tingban said about 80% of Liberia remains unexplored and the government will not sign mineral agreements without first knowing what lies in the ground.