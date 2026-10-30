Liberia: Pres. Boakai Requests One-Week Delay for 2027 Budget Submission

MONROVIA — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has asked the Legislature to accept the draft fiscal 2027 budget a week late, on Nov. 6. He said the Finance Ministry could meet the legal deadline but that doing so would leave it unable to produce a comprehensive revenue forecast or make the best use of the money.

The request came in a communication to House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon, read during Thursday's plenary session.

Boakai wrote that the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning had told him the statutory deadline under the Public Financial Management Law could be met. Submitting on time, the ministry said, could undermine the government's ability to forecast revenue fully and to make "optimal and efficient allocations" across the country's many priorities.

"I therefore seek your understanding and concurrence as we finalize the processes to ensure the draft national budget for fiscal year 2027 is submitted to the Legislature on November 6, 2026," Boakai said.

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He said the extra week would let the ministry firm up revenue estimates and, "to the extent feasible," fit in the most important spending priorities. The administration is trying to identify and capture available and potential revenue sources while accommodating public priorities, he said.

"My administration remains committed to presenting the Legislature with a credible and comprehensive fiscal framework that reflects our national priorities and provides a sound basis for legislative consideration," Boakai said.

The plenary noted the communication. The House did not vote on the request.

The delay comes as the government projects a record revenue year. Boakai told the Liberia International Mining and Energy Conference on Wednesday that domestic revenue is projected to reach US$1.1 billion this year, up from US$699 million in 2024.

Once submitted, the Legislature reviews and approves the budget before it takes effect.