Liberia: What Is Actually the Two-Year Courtship Bill?

A proposal to limit courtship engagements to two years is heading for detailed legislative scrutiny in the House of Representatives, opening a potentially far-reaching debate over whether the state should regulate the period couples spend preparing for marriage.

The bill, sponsored by Maryland County District No. 2 Representative Anthony F. Williams, has been referred to the House Joint Committee on Judiciary and Gender, which has been instructed to report to plenary within three weeks.

According to Williams' communication to the Speaker, the proposed legislation seeks to regulate marriage engagements, establish voluntary registration, and protect intended spouses from fraud, coercion, exploitation and financial disputes associated with broken engagements.

The proposal would allow couples jointly to request extensions or renewals of their engagement period from a designated authority, subject to prescribed limits. An engagement would cease upon the expiration of the second and final renewal, although other enforceable contractual obligations could survive.

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Williams argues that broken engagements can result in substantial financial and personal losses, particularly where money, gifts and wedding-related expenses have been committed in reliance on a promise of marriage.

The legislation also seeks to provide remedies for certain financial losses while protecting the right of either party to refuse or withdraw consent to marriage. It would prohibit compelling, threatening or deceiving anyone into entering a marriage.

The proposal has not become law. Its provisions, practical implications and constitutionality will depend on legislative scrutiny and the final language adopted by lawmakers.

What problem is the bill trying to solve?

At the heart of the proposal is a legitimate concern--engagements can involve substantial financial commitments, family expectations and emotional investment, yet disputes can arise when one party decides not to proceed with marriage.

In Liberia, as in many West African societies, an engagement may extend beyond two individuals. It can involve family introductions, customary exchanges, gifts, contributions toward wedding preparations and expectations negotiated between families. A broken engagement can therefore generate disagreements over who should return gifts, reimburse expenses or compensate someone who made significant sacrifices in anticipation of marriage.

The bill's strongest argument is that clear rules could reduce uncertainty. Voluntary registration could provide evidence of the engagement's commencement, while written records of agreed expenses and obligations could help courts distinguish genuine financial losses from unsupported claims.

But the proposed two-year deadline introduces a separate and more controversial question: Does the existence of financial disputes justify imposing a legal timetable on a relationship that must ultimately remain voluntary?

The two issues are related, but they are not identical. A legal system can protect people against fraud, coercion and proven financial losses without necessarily requiring every engagement to end or be renewed within a fixed period.

That distinction is likely to be central to the committee's deliberations.

Supporters of the legislation could make a strong case that the absence of clear rules governing engagements leaves people vulnerable to exploitation.

First, it could help address financial abuse. A person may spend substantial sums on wedding preparations, customary exchanges, accommodation or other commitments because of assurances that marriage will take place. If the relationship ends, recovering those costs can be difficult without clear evidence of what was promised, what was spent and whether the expenditure was jointly agreed.

A voluntary engagement register, supported by receipts and written agreements, could improve the evidence available when disputes reach court. It could also discourage people from deliberately making false promises to obtain money, property or other benefits.

Second, the bill could encourage accountability. A defined engagement period might prompt couples and their families to discuss marriage plans, financial expectations and unresolved disagreements earlier rather than allowing an engagement to continue indefinitely without clarity.

Third, it could strengthen remedies for genuine losses. The proposed legislation could clarify when wedding-related expenditure is recoverable, how gifts should be treated, and what evidence is required before a court awards compensation. Such provisions would be particularly useful if they distinguish deliberate fraud from an honest change of mind.

Ghana's experience demonstrates that disputes over promises of marriage and financial contributions can have significant legal consequences. In Afrifa v. Class-Peter (1975), Ghana's Court of Appeal upheld damages in a case involving a promise to marry, gifts to the woman's family and repeated postponements of the wedding. More recently, Ghanaian courts have continued to consider such claims.

These cases illustrate the value of evidence-based remedies. They do not, however, establish that engagements must be subject to a fixed statutory duration.

The bill's most vulnerable feature is not its attempt to prevent fraud or recover legitimate expenses. It is the possibility that a relationship could lose its legal status as an engagement simply because a prescribed period has expired.

There are several concerns lawmakers will need to address.

Couples may postpone marriage for legitimate reasons, including unemployment, education, illness, family responsibilities, migration, religious considerations or the need to save for a ceremony. Others may be uncertain about whether marriage is appropriate and need more time to make that decision.

A two-year limit could create additional administrative requirements without resolving the underlying disagreement.

The committee should therefore ask whether the two-year period is supported by evidence of a widespread problem, or whether it is an arbitrary deadline.

The proposal reportedly preserves each person's right to refuse or withdraw consent to marriage. That is an essential safeguard.

However, lawmakers must ensure that financial remedies do not become a mechanism for punishing someone simply for ending a relationship. A person should not be compelled to marry, nor should the prospect of an excessive damages award become an indirect means of coercion.

The appropriate distinction is between the right to withdraw from a proposed marriage and responsibility for independently provable wrongdoing. Fraud, misappropriation of money or breach of a specific financial agreement may warrant a remedy. A genuine decision not to marry should not, by itself, automatically generate financial liability.

The country's existing legal framework already recognizes consent as an essential element of statutory marriage. Section 2.1 of the Domestic Relations Law defines marriage as a personal relationship arising from a civil contract requiring the consent of the parties. Article 16 of the 1986 Constitution also protects privacy in a person's family and home, subject to the constitutional exception.

These provisions do not automatically make the proposed bill unconstitutional. The Legislature has authority to regulate legal and financial relationships. Nevertheless, the committee should examine whether compulsory time limits or intrusive registration requirements would be proportionate to the public interest being pursued.

The key legal question is whether the bill regulates the consequences of engagement in a reasonable way, or attempts to regulate a private relationship beyond what is necessary to protect the parties.

The bill's stated commitment to gender equality is welcome, but equal wording does not always produce equal outcomes.

In some engagements, one partner may have sacrificed employment, paid household expenses, relocated or contributed unpaid labor to a shared project. In others, one party may have provided most of the financial support while the other contributed in non-financial ways.

A sound law should assess actual loss and the circumstances of each case, rather than assume that one gender is always the victim or the principal beneficiary. It should also prevent retaliatory claims and ensure that both parties have access to affordable legal remedies.

Liberia recognizes statutory and customary marriage under distinct legal frameworks. The Domestic Relations Law governs statutory marriage, while customary marriages are addressed through separate legislation and institutions.

Although the proposed bill concerns engagements rather than marriages themselves, its application could affect customary courtship arrangements, family negotiations and exchanges of gifts. Lawmakers should establish whether and how the legislation would apply to customary engagements, particularly where family practices do not follow the same formal procedures as civil engagements.

Without clear definitions, a law intended to prevent disputes could create new ones over whether an engagement was registered, when its two-year period began, or whether customary ceremonies and family agreements count as a legally recognized engagement.

A review of the available legal examples reveals an important distinction--several African jurisdictions recognize legal consequences for broken promises of marriage, but the examples examined do not establish a regional model requiring engagements to end after two years.

The most useful comparisons concern how other legal systems balance financial protection with personal freedom.

Ghanaian courts have entertained claims for breach of promise to marry where the evidence supports a legally recognized promise and resulting liability. In Afrifa v. Class-Peter, the court considered gifts, cohabitation and repeated postponements. In a 2026 case reported by the Ghana News Agency, an Accra Circuit Court awarded GH¢200,000 in damages in a dispute arising from an 11-year relationship and promise of marriage.

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Nigerian legal commentary recognizes that a broken promise to marry may give rise to a claim in appropriate circumstances, while emphasizing that courts cannot compel a person to marry against their will. The specific facts and applicable legal principles determine whether a claim succeeds.

Article 6 of the African Union's Protocol to the African Charter on the Rights of Women in Africa, commonly known as the Maputo Protocol, requires states parties to protect equal rights in marriage and provides that no marriage should take place without the free and full consent of both parties.

The provision concerns marriage, not a universal two-year limit on courtship. It nevertheless supplies a relevant regional human-rights benchmark: regulation should reinforce consent, equality and protection, rather than undermine them.

Therefore, Any new law should be assessed against regional commitments and should not confuse registering a marriage with registering an engagement or turn the latter into an obligation to marry.

An engagement is neither an ordinary commercial transaction nor a completed marriage. It represents an intention to marry, but that intention can change as people learn more about each other and their circumstances evolve.

Representative Anthony F. Williams' bill raises a legitimate public-policy issue: how to protect people from financial exploitation and deception during the period before marriage. Voluntary registration, clearer rules for financial commitments and remedies for proven losses could help address that problem.

But a two-year limit risks making the duration of a private relationship the central issue when the more pressing concerns are consent, fraud, accountability and demonstrable harm.

The strongest version of the legislation would preserve the freedom to end an engagement, establish clear rules for recovering legitimate expenses and prevent coercion in either direction. It would also respect Liberia's customary practices and constitutional protections while ensuring that both parties receive equal treatment.

As the Joint Committee begins its review, the central question should be whether the bill can protect intended spouses without creating a new form of legal pressure to marry.

Liberia needs a law that makes engagement-related fraud harder to commit and financial disputes easier to resolve--not one that makes the passage of time itself a legal problem.