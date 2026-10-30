Liberia: Chamber of Mines Urges Responsible Mining, Stronger Local Participation

The Liberia Chamber of Mines has called for stronger local participation and responsible mining practices, urging investors to expand opportunities for Liberian businesses and professionals while ensuring that the country's mineral resources contribute meaningfully to employment, infrastructure development, and improved living standards.

Amara Kamara, President of the Liberia Chamber of Mines, said the success of Liberia's mining industry must be measured not only by exports of gold, diamonds, and iron ore, but also by the jobs created, local businesses developed, skills transferred, infrastructure built, and lasting benefits delivered to Liberians.

Speaking at the opening of the Liberia International Mining and Energy Conference and Exhibition (LIMEC 2026) at the Farmington Hotel in Harbel, Margibi County, Kamara described local content as a national priority and called on mining companies and international investors to go beyond meeting minimum compliance requirements to build the capacity of Liberian businesses and workers.

"As the president of the Chamber of Mines, I consider local content a national priority. We must go beyond compliance, focus on building capacity," Kamara said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He urged mining companies to create greater opportunities for Liberian businesses to supply mining operations, provide technical services, and participate in major infrastructure projects linked to the mining and energy industries.

According to Kamara, increasing local participation requires deliberate investment in the professional development of Liberians, including geologists, engineers, technicians, environmental professionals, and managers who can contribute to the industry's long-term growth.

He also called on international investors and contractors to establish local partnerships, transfer technology, and strengthen the country's workforce, enabling Liberians to play more significant roles across the mining and energy value chains.

The Chamber president's remarks come as Liberia seeks to attract new investments into its mineral resources while creating broader economic opportunities for domestic businesses and the workforce.

Kamara said the country's substantial mineral potential presents opportunities for exploration, production, and economic diversification, particularly as global demand for critical minerals, renewable energy, and resilient supply chains continues to create new investment possibilities.

However, he cautioned that mineral deposits alone would not be enough to attract the sustained investment needed to develop the sector.

He said Liberia must strengthen the availability of reliable geological data, improve infrastructure, provide affordable energy, streamline operations, expand access to project financing, and maintain transparent regulations and a predictable investment environment.

"Our objective must be clear: move from exploration to discovery, from discovery to production, from production to greater national value creation," he said.

Kamara emphasized that achieving this objective would require sustained, long-term investment from international investors, Liberian businesses, development finance institutions, and strategic partners.

He identified infrastructure deficiencies as a major challenge to the expansion of mining, noting that the industry depends on roads, railways, ports, electricity, and efficient logistics to transport minerals from production sites to export markets.

"Mining cannot develop and scale without roads, railways, ports, electricity, and efficient logistics," he said, identifying the movement of minerals from the pit to the ship as one of the sector's difficult operational challenges.

He called for investment in railroad corridors and port infrastructure, specifically referencing the Port of Buchanan and the Port of Greenville as part of Liberia's broader development opportunities.

Kamara also pointed to river-barging and offshore loading arrangements, citing approaches being pursued in neighboring Guinea as examples worth examining in efforts to improve the movement and shipment of minerals.

He stressed that strategic infrastructure should not be developed exclusively to serve individual mining concessions. Instead, it should support multiple projects and contribute to wider national development.

According to him, shared railway systems, ports, transmission lines, and energy facilities could reduce costs for industry while opening access to economic opportunities for surrounding communities.

Kamara further called for closer coordination between mining and energy development, arguing that reliable and affordable electricity is essential to industrial expansion and the competitiveness of Liberia's mineral sector.

He identified opportunities in hydropower, solar energy, mini-grids, and hybrid energy systems, saying these investments could strengthen industrial growth, improve electricity access, and expand economic opportunities for communities throughout the country.

He said mining and energy investments should be structured to support both industrial users and broader national electrification, allowing communities located near major projects to benefit from the infrastructure developed to serve the industry.

Alongside local participation and infrastructure development, Kamara insisted that responsible mining must remain a fundamental requirement for the industry.

"At the same time, responsible mining must remain non-negotiable," he said.

He identified environmental protection, community engagement, worker safety, transparency, fiscal responsibility, and meaningful benefit-sharing as essential elements of responsible resource development.

Kamara said these principles were important to building public confidence and sustaining investment, stressing that the industry must demonstrate that mineral development and national prosperity can advance together.

His remarks underscored the need for mining companies to consider the environmental and social implications of their operations while ensuring that host communities have meaningful opportunities to participate in and benefit from resource development.

For Liberia, where mining represents an important area of economic activity and investment, the challenge extends beyond attracting investors to ensuring that projects generate benefits that reach domestic enterprises, workers, and communities.

Kamara said the Chamber of Mines was prepared to work constructively with the Government of Liberia, investors, development institutions, communities, and Liberian businesses to address investment challenges and promote sustainable growth.

He invited international investors and development partners to consider opportunities across the mining value chain, including exploration, mining services, energy, transportation, logistics, infrastructure, and local supply chains.

"Liberia invites international capital. We need investment accompanied by expertise, technology, skill, infrastructure, and long-term commitment to our country," he said.

Kamara added that investment should be accompanied by the transfer of expertise and technology, the development of local skills, and long-term commitments that strengthen Liberia's capacity to benefit from its natural resources.

Looking toward 2030, he said Liberia should aspire to advance more exploration projects, develop new mines, unlock critical mineral opportunities, improve infrastructure, expand electricity access, and increase the participation of Liberian businesses in the mining and energy value chains.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mineral Resources Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said these developments should contribute to employment creation, economic diversification, government revenue, and improved living standards.

"Above all, we must ensure that natural resources development contributes meaningfully to employment, economic diversification, government revenue, and improved living standard," he said.

Kamara urged participants at LIMEC 2026 to use the conference as a platform for practical action, investment partnerships, and projects that generate measurable economic benefits.

He said the conference should produce more than discussions, calling for cooperation that translates into investment, job creation, business development, skills transfer, and lasting national value.

"Let us turn discussion into partnership, partnership into investment, and investment into projects that create jobs, develop skills, strengthen businesses, and deliver lasting national value," he said.

Kamara concluded that Liberia's future in mining and energy should be defined not only by the resources extracted from the ground, but also by the industries, infrastructure, businesses, and skills developed through their exploitation.

"The future of Liberia's mining and energy sector should not be defined only by what we extract from the ground, but what we build above it: industry, infrastructures, business skill, and confidence in our national future," he said.

He reaffirmed the Liberia Chamber of Mines' commitment to contributing to the transformation of the sector and thanked President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, the Government of Liberia, the Ministry of Mines and Energy, development partners, sponsors, exhibitors, investors, delegates, and the LIMEC organizing team, including AME Trade of London, for supporting the gathering.

He encouraged delegates to use the conference to connect, collaborate, and invest in the future of Liberia's mining and energy industries.