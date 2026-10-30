Liberia: Boakai Seeks Extension for Fy2027 Budget Submission

The House of Representatives on Thursday formally received President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's request for additional time to submit the proposed FY2027 National Budget, with the President setting November 6, 2026, as the target date--a move that places the statutory budget calendar and the Legislature's fiscal oversight responsibilities under renewed scrutiny.

The President's communication, read during the House's plenary session, indicated that the extension would allow his administration to prepare a realistic fiscal framework aligned with government priorities. The Plenary noted the communication as the Executive seeks additional time beyond the October deadline.

The request raises questions about compliance with Liberia's Public Financial Management (PFM) Law, which establishes requirements for budget preparation and submission to ensure lawmakers have adequate time to scrutinize revenue projections, expenditure estimates, ministerial allocations, and proposed appropriations before the next fiscal year begins.

The proposed extension would give the Executive additional time to finalize revenue forecasts, expenditure ceilings, and supporting budget documents. However, a later submission could compress the Legislature's review period, potentially affecting committee hearings, fiscal scrutiny, budget deliberations, and the timely enactment of the appropriation law.

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The FY2027 budget is expected to operationalize President Boakai's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID), Liberia's national development plan for 2025-2029, by translating policy priorities into funded programs, public services, and development projects.

During the review process, lawmakers will be expected to assess the credibility of the administration's fiscal assumptions, the alignment of proposed appropriations with national development priorities, and the sustainability of projected expenditure relative to available revenue.

The request also underscores the separation of responsibilities between the Executive, which prepares and submits the proposed budget, and the Legislature, which exercises its constitutional authority to scrutinize the fiscal plan and authorize public expenditure through the appropriation process.

Whether the November 6 submission date complies with the statutory timetable will depend on the applicable fiscal-year calendar and whether an adjustment to the legal deadline is authorized under the governing framework.