The National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) has assured lawmakers that no Ebola outbreak has been reported in Liberia, urging public institutions to install handwashing stations as a preventive measure amid reports of an outbreak in Nigeria.

NPHIL Interim Director-General Dr. Sia Wata Camanor told lawmakers on Thursday that Liberia had initiated early preparedness measures, which she said had received recognition from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Camanor said NPHIL, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, was strengthening national disease surveillance and emergency-response capacity through the training of surveillance officers, distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE), and establishment of an isolation unit.

She urged government agencies and other public facilities to install handwashing stations at building entrances, emphasizing the importance of routine hand hygiene in preventing the transmission of infectious diseases.

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According to Camanor, handwashing is an essential infection-prevention measure that can help reduce the spread of infectious diseases, including Ebola and conjunctivitis, commonly known as "sore eyes."

She also appealed to lawmakers for additional logistical and financial support, citing the need for more PPE, thermometers, and other essential equipment to strengthen disease surveillance, infection prevention, and emergency-response operations.

Historical Lessons from Ebola

Liberia's current preparedness efforts carry significant historical weight, given the devastating 2014-2016 Ebola epidemic, which severely affected the country's healthcare system, economy, and population.

The epidemic exposed critical weaknesses in disease surveillance, laboratory capacity, infection prevention, and emergency-response coordination. According to the WHO, Liberia recorded thousands of Ebola cases and deaths during the crisis, making it one of the three countries most severely affected in West Africa, alongside Guinea and Sierra Leone. (WHO | Regional Office for Africa⁠)

The historicity of the epidemic--the significance of its events and their lasting institutional consequences--is reflected in the establishment of NPHIL under the NPHIL Act of 2016. The institution was created to strengthen Liberia's capacity to anticipate, prevent, detect, and respond to public-health threats and future disease outbreaks. (nphil.gov.lr⁠)

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The establishment of NPHIL represented a major institutional lesson from the Ebola crisis: effective outbreak management requires early detection, reliable laboratory systems, trained surveillance personnel, coordinated emergency operations, adequate protective equipment, and sustained public-health investment.

Against this historical background, Camanor's appeal for additional equipment and preventive measures underscores the continuing importance of maintaining Liberia's public-health readiness, even when no domestic outbreak has been reported.

NPHIL is statutorily mandated to anticipate, prevent, detect, and respond to public-health threats, disease outbreaks, and emergencies across Liberia.

The institute's preparedness appeal highlights the need for sustained legislative oversight, adequate budgetary support, interagency coordination, and public compliance with preventive-health guidance to protect Liberia against potential public-health emergencies.