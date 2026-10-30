Liberia: Gvl Communities Boycott Dialogue

GRAND KRU COUNTY — Communities affected by the operations of Golden Veroleum Liberia (GVL) in Grand Kru County have boycotted a dialogue with the company and local authorities, demanding full compliance with a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) allegedly breached by the palm oil producer.

The affected communities accuse GVL of failing to honor commitments relating to employment opportunities, local representation in managerial positions and other obligations contained in the agreement.

During a citizens' meeting held at the Werteken Town Hall on October 26, 2026, community representatives alleged that the company had failed to appoint qualified local residents to key managerial positions, as reportedly stipulated in the MOU.

They identified the positions as Human Resources Manager, Community Affairs Officer, Finance Manager and Activities Manager, claiming that the company has not fulfilled these commitments since beginning operations in the area.

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According to the representatives, the employment provisions were among the major considerations that influenced the communities' decision to welcome GVL's investment.

They further claimed that the initial three-year agreement expired in 2016, leaving several employment and other contractual obligations unresolved.

The dispute follows a 12-count petition submitted to the Grand Kru County Administration, requesting government intervention to address the communities' grievances.

In response, County Development Officer Joe Segbe invited concerned youths, community leaders and other stakeholders to a dialogue aimed at resolving the disagreement.

However, the affected communities maintained that further discussions would be meaningless without concrete steps by GVL to address their demands.

Among their key demands is a proposed employment arrangement reserving 60 percent of available jobs for residents of affected communities, with the remaining 40 percent filled through the company's recruitment process.

The communities also called for the suspension of GVL's operations in the Garraway-Estates area until their grievances are addressed.

Responding to the concerns, Segbe reportedly acknowledged that some of the demands were beyond his authority as County Development Officer.

He nevertheless reportedly agreed to suspend the company's activities in the Garraway-Estates area pending an investigation into the allegations.

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The reported suspension is intended to provide an opportunity for county authorities and other stakeholders to examine the complaints and seek an amicable resolution.

Meanwhile, the affected communities insist that GVL must honor its commitments before operations resume.

The allegations and reported suspension could not be independently verified from the information provided, and GVL's response to the complaints was not available.