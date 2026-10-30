Liberia: Classroom Shortage Hits Giants Town Public School

Giants Town Public School in Maryland County is struggling with an acute shortage of classrooms and seating facilities, forcing more than 200 pupils enrolled from first through sixth grade to share just three classrooms.

The school's administration is appealing to the Government of Liberia, development partners and humanitarian organizations for urgent assistance to construct additional classrooms and provide adequate seating to improve learning conditions.

Speaking to reporters, the school's registrar, Aaron Hinneh, disclosed that the institution currently operates with four rooms, three of which are used for teaching, while the fourth serves as an administrative office.

According to Hinneh, the limited facilities have made it increasingly difficult to accommodate the school's growing enrollment and provide a conducive learning environment.

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He explained that the institution previously operated from deteriorating structures before the nongovernmental organization Street Child intervened to construct the current school building.

Although the intervention improved conditions, Hinneh said the facility remains inadequate to accommodate more than 200 pupils across six grade levels.

The registrar also identified insufficient seating as another major challenge, noting that the shortage of school furniture continues to affect classroom activities.

He stressed that constructing additional classrooms and providing desks and chairs would significantly improve teaching and learning at the institution.

Hinneh therefore called on the Ministry of Education, local authorities, development partners and well-meaning individuals to support the school's infrastructure needs.

The situation highlights persistent infrastructure challenges facing rural public schools, where inadequate classrooms and basic learning materials continue to place pressure on teachers and pupils.

Meanwhile, the administration hopes that government intervention and support from education partners will help expand the school's capacity and create a more suitable learning environment for its students.