Nigeria: Zadok Yohanna Returns to Brighton Training Ahead of Manchester City Clash

Yohanna's return to the training ground represents an important step in his bid to get back into contention, although Hürzeler did not confirm whether the Nigerian winger would be available for selection against Enzo Maresca's side

Brighton & Hove Albion have received a timely boost ahead of their Premier League meeting with Manchester City, with Nigerian winger Zadok Yohanna returning to training after an extended spell on the sidelines.

The Super Eagles invitee has been working his way back to full fitness after missing a significant portion of the campaign, having not featured for the Seagulls in the Premier League since the opening day of the season.

Yohanna's last appearance for Brighton came against Norwegian side Tromsø in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers, taking his total outings for the club to three since his arrival.

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The 19-year-old has subsequently missed 11 consecutive matches, a frustrating setback that also ruled him out of Nigeria's back-to-back 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying encounters against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

However, there is now fresh optimism surrounding his recovery after Brighton manager Fabian Hürzeler confirmed that the winger had resumed training ahead of Saturday's Premier League fixture against Manchester City.

Speaking during his pre-match press conference on Thursday, the German tactician included Yohanna among the players who have made positive progress in their recovery from injury.

"Regarding the other players who have been out for a long time, Zadok Yohanna is back on the training pitch, also Stefanos Tzimas after his ACL, so plenty of positives," Hürzeler told reporters.

Yohanna's return to the training ground represents an important step in his bid to get back into contention, although Hürzeler did not confirm whether the Nigerian winger would be available for selection against Enzo Maresca's side.

Brighton yet to provide Femi Azeez Injury update

While Yohanna's return offers encouragement for Brighton, there was no fresh update on fellow Nigerian winger Femi Azeez during Hürzeler's media briefing.

The former Millwall forward is still waiting to make his competitive debut for the Premier League side after completing a move to the Amex Stadium on transfer deadline day.

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Azeez's continued absence means Brighton are yet to see both Nigerian attackers make an impact together, with Yohanna now taking a step closer to returning to action.

The winger joined Brighton from Swedish club AIK in a deal reportedly worth €28 million, becoming the club's record sale.

After an interrupted start to life in England, his return to training will come as welcome news for both Brighton and Nigeria, with the youngster now hoping to put his fitness problems behind him and establish himself in Hürzeler's plans.