Uganda: Jumia Returns With Black Friday Deals of Up to 80 Percent Offf

Kampala — Jumia Uganda is bringing back its Black Friday shopping campaign, offering discounts of up to 80% on selected products as consumers look for ways to manage household spending amid rising living costs.

The campaign, running from October 30 to November 30, will feature deals across electronics, smartphones, home appliances, fashion, beauty products and household essentials.

Operating under the slogan "Jumia Black Friday -- Your dreams, now on deal!", the promotion is intended to give customers access to a wide range of products at reduced prices through the online marketplace.

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Among the highlighted offers are an SPJ 15-kilogram twin-tub washing machine priced at Shs699,000 and a Pixel 65-inch QLED Android television at Shs999,000.

Customers will also have an opportunity to find special deals, including a Pixel 280-litre double-door refrigerator with a water dispenser priced at Shs399,000, subject to availability.

The campaign comes as consumers increasingly compare prices and prioritise spending on essential goods. By bringing products from different categories onto one platform, Jumia aims to make it easier for shoppers to compare offers, plan purchases and access discounts without visiting multiple physical stores.

Steven Lamony, chief executive officer of Jumia Uganda, said the campaign was designed to help customers get more value for their money.

"Black Friday is about more than big discounts; it is about giving customers an opportunity to get more value from their money. We recognise that many Ugandan households are being more deliberate about how they spend, and we want to make it easier for them to access attractive offers on products that matter to their everyday lives," Lamony said.

He added that shoppers would be able to explore deals across several product categories throughout the campaign.

The promotion also provides an opportunity for customers to purchase household appliances, electronics and other items they may have postponed buying while managing competing financial priorities.

Customers can access the offers through the Jumia website or mobile application, where they can compare products and place orders. Some deals are available in limited quantities, with prices and availability varying by product.

The campaign officially goes live at 11:59 p.m. on October 29, ahead of the month-long promotion beginning October 30.