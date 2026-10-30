Kenya: Bruising Battle Beckons As Obiri, Kipruto Seek Bite of History At the Big Apple

NAIROBI — Sunday, November 1, comes with a glorious opportunity for Kenya to continue its stranglehold on the New York City Marathon when a number of her sons and daughter line up at the finish line alongside other elite runners.

For Benson Kipruto and Hellen Obiri, the historic 50th edition of the race is not just a chance to fly the national flag high in the Big Apple but to extend their love affair with the competition by successfully defending their titles.

Kipruto famously had to stretch every fabric of his being to ward off the challenge of fellow countryman Alexander Mutiso and win last year's edition of the men's race -- clocking 2:08:09 in the slimmest of wins in the history of the competition.

The 35-year-old should expect a stroll in the park this time round, what with the who-is-who in the startlist, who will be vying for the throne.

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Of note is fellow Kenyan Geoffrey Kamworor, himself no stranger to the New York Marathon, having won two titles in 2017 and 2019.

The 33-year-old will be keen to exorcise the demons of this year's London Marathon where he finished a disappointing eighth after timing 2:05:38.

Somali-born Dutchman Abdi Nageeye famously upset the bookmakers' predictions to win the 2024 New York Marathon but was one year later licking his wounds after woefully failing to finish the same race.

Could 2026 be the year of redemption for a man who is bossom buddy of two-time world record holder Eliud Kipchoge?

Kipruto better be ware.

Easy run for Obiri?

Meanwhile, the withdrawal of Dutch phenomenon Sifan Hassan may have meant one less rival to Obiri's dream of a second straight -- and fourth -- New York title.

However, the 36-year-old will still have plenty of reasons to be glancing over her shoulder as she saunters towards the finish line for another coveted title to add to her medal cabinet.

Many of those she will be competing with are familiar foes, some of which are her countrywomen.

Sheila Chepkirui, who won in 2024 as Obiri had to be content with second place, is back in search for another win at the World Marathon Majors competition as is the evergreen Edna Kiplagat.

At 46 years, the 2010 New York Marathon continues to defy the physics of age, slugging it out with younger athletes.

Outside of the Kenyans contingent, Uruguay's Julia Paternain could be one to watch out for as she continues her bid for a first ever World Marathon Majors.

The world marathon bronze medalist finished eighth at this year's London Marathon before a disappointing 36th place at the World Road Running Championships in the women's 21km, two months ago.

Cut the tape on Sunday and the 27-year-old would have written one of the greatest stories on a day the New York Marathon will be commemorating a half century of existence.

Not that doing so will be child's play especially as Kenya also have a piece of history to create on the material day.

With 33 New York titles to their name, Kenyans are the most successful in the modern era of the annual competition -- going back to the 1987 when Ibrahim Hussein became the first from the country to win it.

Leading contenders

Women

Hellen Obiri (KEN) 2:15:53

Sheila Chepkirui (KEN) 2:17:29

Viola Cheptoo (KEN) 2:19:05

Edna Kiplagat (KEN) 2:19:50

Mercy Chelangat (KEN) 2:20:30

Jessica McClain (USA) 2:20:49

Annie Frisbie (USA) 2:22:00

Fabienne Königstein (GER) 2:22:17

Carrie Ellwood (USA) 2:22:53

Giovanna Epis (ITA) 2:23:46

Rie Kawauchi (JPN) 2:24:16

Amanda Vestri (USA) 2:24:49

Lauren Hagans (USA) 2:25:47

Julia Paternain (URU) 2:25:47

Phily Bowden (GBR) 2:25:57

Paige Wood (USA) 2:26:02

Steph Bruce (USA) 2:27:47

Roberta Groner (USA) 2:29:09

Mica Rivera Wood (PER) 2:29:13

Cailie Hughes (USA) debut

Weini Kelati (USA) debut

Men

Benson Kipruto (KEN) 2:02:16

Deresa Geleta (ETH) 2:02:38

CyBrian Kotut (KEN) 2:03:22

Zouhair Talbi (USA) 2:03:45

Abdi Nageeye (NED) 2:04:20

Geoffrey Kamworor (KEN) 2:04:23

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Conner Mantz (USA) 2:04:43

Kengo Suzuki (JPN) 2:04:56

Yemaneberhan Crippa (ITA) 2:05:18

Edward Cheserek (KEN) 2:05:24

Ryota Kondo (JPN) 2:05:39

Ryan Ford (USA) 2:05:46

Joe Klecker (USA) 2:05:56

Peter Lynch (IRL) 2:06:08

Patrick Dever (GBR) 2:06:18

Haftu Strintzos (AUS) 2:06:20

Jack Rowe (GBR) 2:07:47

Kamohelo Mofolo (LES) 2:08:50

Sam Chelanga (USA) 2:08:50

JP Flavin (USA) 2:09:17

Turner Wiley (USA) 2:09:27

Andrew Colley (USA) 2:09:33

Robert Miranda (USA) 2:09:40

Joel Reichow (USA) 2:09:56

Andreas Almgren (SWE) debut

Patrick Kiprop (KEN) debut

Ahmed Muhumed (USA) debut