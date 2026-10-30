Kenya: No, Standard Newspaper Didn't Publish Poll Showing Politician Oparanya in the Lead in Western Kenya

No, Standard newspaper didn't publish poll showing politician Oparanya in the lead in western Kenya

IN SHORT: An image circulating online appears to show the 9 October 2026 front page of Kenya's Standard newspaper, with a poll ranking political leaders in the western region. But the front page is fake.

An image posted on X appears to show the front page of Kenya's Standard newspaper, dated 9 October 2026.

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The front page is headlined: "Battle for the Mulembe Vote." Below the headline is an opinion poll ranking political leaders in western Kenya.

According to the poll, cabinet secretary Wycliffe Oparanya leads with 58.5% support, followed by Nairobi senator Edwin Sifuna with 23.2%. It also lists national assembly speaker Moses Wetang'ula at 5.2%, Trans Nzoia governor George Natembeya at 1.6%, and prime cabinet secretary Musalia Mudavadi (1.1%). Another 10.4% of respondents are listed as undecided.

The poll is credited to "Statistics Kenya: Q4 Poll October 2026".

The front page circulated as the contest for western Kenya's vote heated up ahead of the 2027 general election. President William Ruto's allies, including Mudavadi and Wetang'ula, are working to hold on to a region that backed him in 2022, while Sifuna's Linda Mwananchi movement has been rallying support there for his presidential bid.

Oparanya is courted by both sides. Some MPs want him as Ruto's running mate, and Sifuna has asked for his endorsement. That makes a poll showing Oparanya far ahead of his rivals politically charged, and a front page in a major national newspaper would lend it credibility.

But did the Standard really run this front page? We checked.

Fake front page

The Standard usually posts digital versions of its front pages on its verified social media accounts, including Facebook and X, and on its e-paper platform.

We searched these sources and found the authentic front page for the 9 October 2026 edition.

The genuine front page for that date had the headline: "Contacts nightmare." It focused on gaps in contact tracing following Kenya's first confirmed Ebola case.

Red flags

The circulating image carries the same date and edition number as the genuine one. But a comparison shows the main headline and story have been replaced with the supposed poll.

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There are other giveaways. The fake headline capitalises most words. The Standard's genuine front pages use sentence case, capitalising only the first word and proper nouns.

The image in question also includes the newspaper's "Kivumbi 2027" election countdown, showing 320 days to the polls. This matches the countdown around the Standard's 25 September 2026 edition, not 9 October. This suggests parts of an older front page were reused to create the fake.

The circulating front page is fake and should be ignored.