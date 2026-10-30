Nigeria: False Claim That It Could Be Mandatory for Young Nigerians to Join the Army Resurfaces

False claim that it could be mandatory for young Nigerians to join the army resurfaces

IN SHORT: Some Facebook posts claim the Nigerian Army has said it will make military service mandatory for young people. But the army dismissed the claim as false in 2025, and we found no evidence it made such an announcement in 2026.

"If Nigerian youths refused to join the Army willingly, we will make it mandatory from age 18 and above, the 10,000 we recruited last year are no where to be found," reads a quote circulating on Facebook in Nigeria.

According to the October 2026 posts, the message came from the Nigerian Army.

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One post includes a video of military chiefs Lt Gen Waidi Shaibu and Gen Olufemi Oluyede apparently making the same statement.

Over the years, insecurity has affected several communities in Nigeria, especially in the northern region.

The army recruits personnel annually. But reports indicate low application turnout in recent years, especially in the country's southern parts.

In 2025, governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu urged young people in Lagos state to consider joining the army and offered to assist with applications and support during their careers.

Africa Check debunked posts making the same claim in late 2025. So did the statement come from the army this time? We checked.

'Fake statement'

Africa Check conducted a keyword search and found no such statement by the Nigerian Army in 2026.

Instead, we found the 2025 X post in which the army dismissed the claim as false: "This fake statement and video are clearly intended to defame the character of the Chief of Defence Staff and are capable of portraying the military in bad light. The military remains a noble profession with thousands of patriotic Nigerians ever ready to willingly join its ranks as attested to during various recruitment exercises into the 3 arms of the Nigerian military."

It also urged Nigerians to avoid sharing unverified statements and videos, asking them to visit official channels for accurate information.

Africa Check's previous fact-check also found the video supposedly showing the military chiefs to be generated using artificial intelligence tools.

The claim was false in 2025 and is still false in 2026.