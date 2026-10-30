Kenya: No, Kenya Railways Has Not Advertised Hundreds of Jobs As Claimed in Facebook Job Ad

No, Kenya Railways has not advertised hundreds of jobs as claimed in Facebook job ad

IN SHORT: An advertisement circulating on Facebook claims Kenya Railways Corporation is recruiting for hundreds of positions. But the corporation has dismissed the advert as fake and urged job seekers to check its official website instead.

A job advert posted on Facebook claims that the Kenya Railways Corporation is recruiting for various positions, including sales and marketing manager, passenger services manager, registered nurse, electricians, forklift operators and graduate trainees.

The Kenya Railways Corporation is a state-owned company that provides passenger and freight rail services.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The advert instructs users to send their applications to the listed Gmail address by 28 October 2026.

The wide range of positions, including entry-level opportunities for recent graduates, could appeal to many Kenyans seeking employment.

The advert has also appeared here, here and here. But is it legitimate? We checked.

Fake job ad

The advert has several red flags.

First, it directs interested users to send their applications to a free Gmail address rather than an official corporate email address.

The advert also lists numerous vacancies across different fields, but doesn't link to an official recruitment notice or provide detailed job descriptions.

We checked the company's official careers page but found none of the advertised vacancies.

On 21 October, Kenya Railways dismissed the job advert in question as "FAKE" on its official Facebook page.

"We wish to alert members of the public about a fake job advertisement doing rounds on various social media platforms," the company wrote. It urged job seekers to be cautious and verify vacancies through its official website.

The job advert circulating on Facebook is fake. Job seekers should check Kenya Railways' official website before applying for vacancies advertised on social media.