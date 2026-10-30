Ghana: Artist Turns Street Hawkers' Hustle Into Art

30 October 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

THE daily hustle of street hawkers in Accra has been given artistic expression in a new exhibition seeking to draw attention to their resilience, creativity and contribution to the city's informal economy.

The exhibition, titled Apampam Store, was opened at the Christiansborg Archaeological Heritage Project (CAHP) Centre in Osu by Ghanaian artist Nicholas Tettey Wayo, popularly known as Nico Wayo.

The month-long exhibition, which is his first solo show at the centre, features paintings depicting the lives of street hawkers who move through traffic selling food, drinks and other items to motorists and passengers.

The title, Apampam Store, which means "shop on the head", reflects the nature of the trade, with vendors carrying their goods on their heads as they move between vehicles in search of customers.

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From sobolo, kelewele and groundnuts to pawpaw, FanYogo, popcorn, bofrot, meat pies and plantain chips, the vendors have become a familiar sight on the streets of Accra.

Mr Wayo, however, said his work sought to move beyond the common perception of hawkers as a nuisance and highlight the important role they played in the daily lives of residents.

"We call them hawkers. I call them life savers. This work archives their hustle as art. They don't just sell in traffic. They save us in traffic," he said. Read More.

BY CLIFF EKUFUL

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