Rwanda: BK Pro League - Kiyovu Face Kigali FC As APR FC, Rayon Sports Travel to Rubavu

The Kigali derby between SC Kiyovu and Kigali FC will headline Matchweek 7 of the BK Pro League when the two sides meet at Kigali Pele Stadium on Friday, with kick-off scheduled for 4pm.

Both teams have collected four points from four matches and occupy 13th and 14th positions, respectively, in the league standings. They will be looking to improve their positions with a win in Friday's encounter.

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SC Kiyovu goalkeeper Jimmy Djihad Nzeyurwanda said his team is prepared for the encounter and is targeting a win against their city rivals.

"We respect Kigali FC, but our objective is clear: we want to win. We are ready for the challenge and determined to give our best for the club and our fans," he said.

Kiyovu will be looking to improve their position in the standings with a positive result against Kigali FC.

Kigali FC striker Yves Habimana, meanwhile, expressed confidence in his team's preparations ahead of the match.

"We respect Kiyovu, but we are well prepared and confident. We believe we can give them a hard time and come away with a positive result," Habimana said.

Meanwhile, defending champions APR FC return to domestic action following their elimination from the CAF Champions League.

The military side travel to Rubavu on Saturday to face Etincelles FC at 3pm.

APR head coach Abderrahim Taleb said his team has shifted its attention to the league and is targeting a positive result against Etincelles.

"Our focus is now entirely on the league. We respect Etincelles, but APR FC must always aim for victory. We want to respond positively and continue our pursuit of the title," Taleb said.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Gasogi United host Al Hilal SC, Amagaju FC welcome Musanze FC, and Etoile de l'Est take on Gorilla FC, with all three matches scheduled for 3pm. Al Merrikh SC will face Mukura Victory Sports at 6:30pm.

League leaders Marine FC will host Rayon Sports at Umuganda Stadium on Sunday at 3pm.

Marine moved to the top of the standings following a 3-0 victory over Al Hilal SC and will be looking to maintain their position when they face Rayon.

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Sunday's other fixtures will see Gicumbi FC host Sunrise FC and Police FC welcome Bugesera FC, with both matches scheduled for 3pm.