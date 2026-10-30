Africa: Acces 2026 - What Rwanda Can Learn From Africa's Music Industry Gathering

The ninth edition of the Music In Africa Conference for Collaborations, Exchange and Showcases (ACCES) is underway in Johannesburg, South Africa, bringing together artistes, music executives, promoters and other industry professionals for discussions, performances and exhibitions through October 31.

Organised by the Music In Africa Foundation (MIAF), the event provides a platform for musicians and businesses to develop professional relationships, explore new markets and understand the commercial side of the music industry.

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Organisers expect more than 700 delegates from over 45 countries, including musicians, record labels, fans, publishers and concert promoters. The showcase programme, known as ACCES Industry Nights, features more than 80 musicians performing across four nights.

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When ACCES came to Kigali in 2024, its programme included discussions on Rwanda's music market featuring local artistes such as Ariel Wayz, Uncle Austin and Mighty Popo, alongside acts from across Africa.

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A music industry professional who attended the Kigali edition and requested anonymity said intellectual property was among the issues raised at the time. He said artistes continued to face barriers to collecting royalties, accessing publishing opportunities and protecting their work, despite revisions to Rwanda's intellectual property law.

He pointed to piracy, fraudulent music release profiles and the use of artists' work by artificial intelligence tools without their permission.

"There's a trend of digital blackface in the AI music space," he said, arguing that AI-generated music often draws on Black voices and genres shaped by Black artists, while those creators remain underpaid. He warned that such releases could compete with human musicians for audiences and revenue.

ACCES continues to provide a platform for discussions on publishing, touring, investment, music rights and digital distribution.