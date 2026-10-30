Rwanda: Marine Send Warning to Rayon After Al Hilal Rout

Marine FC forward Ramadhan Niyibizi has warned Rayon Sports that his side will be looking to extend their winning run when the two teams meet on Sunday, insisting that their impressive victory over Al Hilal has boosted confidence within the squad.

Niyibizi, who came off the bench to score a stunning stoppage-time goal, helped seal a convincing victory for Marine, whose disciplined defending and clinical finishing strengthened their early title credentials in the BK Pro League.

The APR FC loanee praised his teammates for their collective effort but stressed that Marine are determined to build on their strong start to the season.

"I am very happy to have helped the team with a goal, but the most important thing is that we won. We are working hard every day, and I believe better things are still to come from this team because we are improving with every match," said Niyibizi.

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"The competition is still long, and we must remain focused and humble. We have started well, but we know there are many challenges ahead. If we continue working together and following the coaches' instructions, we can achieve something special this season."

Marine's victory over Al Hilal has set the stage for a demanding test against Rayon Sports, with Niyibizi insisting that his side will approach the encounter with confidence while maintaining respect for their opponents.

Marine head coach Yves Rwasamanzi was equally pleased with his players' performance against Al Hilal, highlighting their discipline, commitment and ability to execute the game plan.

"I am happy with the performance and the result because the players showed great commitment from the first minute until the end. We controlled the game well, created chances and remained organised defensively," said Rwasamanzi.

"Every player contributed positively, whether they started the match or came off the bench. That is the mentality we need if we want to compete throughout the season."

Despite Marine's rise to the top of the BK Pro League standings, Rwasamanzi cautioned his players against complacency, stressing that maintaining consistency would be crucial as the campaign progresses.

"Being on top of the table is a good feeling, but it does not change our approach. We have to stay focused, continue working hard and take each game as it comes," he said.

"Rayon Sports will be a difficult opponent, and we respect them. However, we will prepare well and go into the match with confidence because the players have shown that they are capable of competing against anyone."

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Marine have emerged as one of the early pace-setters in the league, combining defensive solidity, energetic midfield play and attacking efficiency to collect crucial points against strong opposition.

The Rubavu-based side will now seek to maintain that form against Rayon Sports as they look to consolidate their position at the top of the standings.