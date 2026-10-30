Ethiopia: Fading Hopes, Rising Needs - Renewed Fighting Threatens Another Humanitarian Catastrophe in Tigray

Addis Abeba — Renewed fighting in Tigray, northern Ethiopia, is pushing an already vulnerable population towards another humanitarian catastrophe. Nearly four years after the November 2022 Pretoria peace agreement was signed to end the devastating war between the Ethiopian federal government and Tigrayan forces, renewed hostilities have raised serious concerns about civilian safety, mass displacement, food insecurity, and the disruption of essential services.

For millions of people in Tigray, the consequences of the previous war have never truly ended. Families continue to struggle with displacement, hunger, damaged health facilities, destroyed livelihoods, and the loss of loved ones. The renewed violence threatens to reverse the limited progress made towards recovery and deepen the suffering of communities that have endured years of conflict.

The severity of the crisis is evident not only in reports of casualties, growing humanitarian needs, and continuing displacement, but also in the experiences of people struggling to survive in displacement centers. Their testimonies reveal the human consequences of a crisis that extends far beyond the battlefield.

This is not simply another security crisis. It is a humanitarian emergency unfolding in a region where communities' capacity to withstand another war has already been severely weakened.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Fragile healthcare system, deepening civilian suffering

The resumption of hostilities in late September 2026 has intensified fears for civilians across Tigray. Reports from humanitarian organizations indicate that renewed fighting, drone strikes, and insecurity have placed civilians at greater risk while disrupting healthcare and other essential services.

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) reported a sharp increase in war-wounded patients at hospitals in northern Ethiopia during the first days of renewed fighting. At facilities in Korem and Alamata, the number of wounded patients rose from approximately 180 over 48 hours to more than 420 between 22 and 25 September. Suhul Hospital in Shire also received more than 300 war-wounded patients by 25 September.

These figures illustrate the immediate human cost of renewed hostilities and the pressure placed on an already fragile healthcare system. Medical teams must respond to growing emergency needs while insecurity restricts movement and makes it increasingly difficult to deliver assistance.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has also warned that renewed hostilities are heightening humanitarian concerns in northern Ethiopia. Although its teams have delivered medical supplies to health facilities across Tigray, continuing insecurity threatens civilians' access to treatment, food, clean water, electricity, and other necessities.

For people who already face limited access to healthcare, renewed fighting presents an additional threat. Injured civilians may struggle to reach hospitals, while patients with chronic illnesses risk losing access to regular treatment. Disrupted electricity, shortages of medical supplies, and restrictions on movement can further undermine the ability of healthcare facilities to provide essential services.

Protecting civilians must come before military objectives. Humanitarian access must come before political calculations."

Behind every casualty figure is a person, a family, and a community facing uncertainty about survival. The growing pressure on hospitals is therefore not merely a question of medical capacity; it is a warning of the wider humanitarian consequences of renewed conflict.

No safe place to return

One of the most serious consequences of renewed fighting is the risk of further displacement.

Thousands of families who have already experienced displacement may once again be forced to abandon their homes in search of safety. For many, however, leaving home does not guarantee protection. Displaced people may face shortages of food, shelter, clean water, medical care, and other essential supplies.

The situation is particularly concerning for people displaced during the previous war who have been unable to return to their places of origin. Hundreds of thousands of people displaced from Western Tigray remain unable to return home, leaving families separated from their communities, land, property, and livelihoods.

Renewed fighting threatens to compound their suffering by creating additional displacement while placing further pressure on the limited resources available to support existing displaced populations.

The human cost of this prolonged displacement becomes clearer when the experiences of individual families are considered.

In September 2026, I travelled to an internally displaced persons (IDP) centre in Mekelle as a research assistant, where I interviewed displaced families about their experiences and the hardships they continue to face. Among those I met was Senait Gebrekidan, who had been displaced from Humera, in Western Tigray.

Senait described the dire living conditions facing displaced families, explaining that many were struggling to secure enough food to eat. According to her testimony, the 15-kilogram food ration that families were supposed to receive was frequently delayed. Essential items such as clothing, cooking oil, and medicine had become luxuries that many could no longer afford.

She also reported that the last food distribution at the center had taken place in June, leaving families struggling to survive without regular assistance. Reports on IDP conditions in Tigray have repeatedly highlighted critical malnutrition and severe medicine shortages stemming from gaps in aid distribution.

Her account illustrates how displacement can become a prolonged struggle for survival rather than a temporary escape from violence. For families such as Senait's, the absence of regular food assistance means that even the most necessities cannot be taken for granted.

The hardship is especially severe for children, older people, pregnant women, people with disabilities, and individuals who require continuous medical treatment. Families forced to flee may lose access to education, healthcare, employment, and the social networks that once helped them cope with difficult circumstances.

For displaced people, the crisis is not measured only by the distance they travel to escape violence. It is also measured by the length of time they remain without a safe home, adequate assistance, or a realistic prospect of rebuilding their lives.

Senait's experience raises urgent questions about the adequacy and continuity of humanitarian assistance in displacement centers. When food distributions are delayed or interrupted, families already deprived of their homes and livelihoods are left with even fewer options for survival.

Humanitarian organizations, government authorities, and international partners must ensure that displaced people receive regular assistance and adequate protection, regardless of where they originate or which areas they have been forced to leave.

Fighting returns, hunger deepens

Renewed fighting is unfolding amid an already severe food crisis.

According to reporting on a September 2026 assessment by the Tigray Disaster Risk Management Commission, approximately 3.9 million people in the region require emergency food assistance. This situation has been aggravated by disrupted agricultural production, poor rainfall, inaccessible farmland, and the continuing consequences of years of conflict.

Agriculture remains a principal source of livelihood for many households. Yet insecurity, displacement, damaged infrastructure, and limited access to farmland have undermined families' ability to produce sufficient food or earn an income.

Renewed hostilities threaten to make matters worse by disrupting transportation, market activity, fuel supplies, and access to agricultural land. Farmers who cannot safely reach their fields may lose critical harvesting opportunities, while traders may struggle to transport food into affected communities.

For displaced households, the consequences are particularly severe. Many have lost access to their land, livestock, and other productive assets. Without reliable humanitarian assistance or opportunities to earn an income, families may be unable to meet their basic nutritional needs.

Senait's testimony provides a concrete example of this wider problem. The reported delays in food distributions at the Mekelle IDP center demonstrate how interruptions in assistance can leave already vulnerable families struggling to obtain even basic food supplies.

The consequences extend beyond immediate hunger. Prolonged food shortages can lead to malnutrition, deteriorating health, interruptions to children's education, and the sale of essential household assets to survive. Children and people with existing health conditions are particularly vulnerable to the effects of inadequate nutrition.

Humanitarian assistance must reach vulnerable communities before these pressures become even more severe. Regular emergency food distributions, nutrition programs, clean water, and healthcare support are essential to preventing further suffering.

The reported food shortages in displacement centers also underscore the importance of monitoring humanitarian assistance to ensure that promised distributions are delivered consistently and that gaps are addressed before they become life-threatening.

Humanitarian access under threat

The ability of humanitarian organizations to respond effectively is another major concern.

Insecurity can prevent aid workers from reaching affected communities, delay medical evacuations, interrupt the movement of relief supplies, and restrict the collection of reliable information about civilian needs. When fighting blocks humanitarian access, humanitarian agencies struggle to deliver food, medicine, and fuel where assistance is most urgently required.

These obstacles are especially dangerous in a region where millions of people already depend on humanitarian support.

The reported difficulties faced by displaced families illustrate why the continuity of humanitarian assistance is essential. When food distributions are interrupted, families who have lost their homes and livelihoods may have no alternative source of support. For those who depend on humanitarian aid for their daily survival, even a prolonged delay can have serious consequences.

The international community must recognize that humanitarian access is not a secondary consideration to be addressed after military operations. It is an immediate necessity.

All parties to the conflict must allow and facilitate rapid, safe, and unhindered humanitarian assistance to civilians in need. Humanitarian personnel, medical facilities, ambulances, relief convoys, and essential civilian infrastructure must be protected.

The destruction, looting, or obstruction of facilities used to coordinate humanitarian assistance can have consequences far beyond the immediate damage. It can deprive entire communities of food, medicine, shelter, and other life-saving resources.

Humanitarian organizations must also be able to assess needs independently and communicate their findings without intimidation or political interference.

Beyond allowing aid to enter affected areas, humanitarian actors and relevant authorities must ensure that assistance reaches the people for whom it is intended. Displaced families need predictable, adequate, and continuous support, particularly where prolonged displacement has left them with few means of survival.

Without safe access, reliable needs assessments, and sustained assistance, humanitarian organizations will struggle to respond to the growing demands of a population already weakened by years of conflict.

From diplomatic statements to concrete action

The international community cannot afford to treat renewed fighting in Tigray as another temporary security crisis.

Years of violence have demonstrated the devastating consequences of delayed responses, inadequate civilian protection, and political agreements that fail to deliver lasting security.

Statements expressing concern are important, but they are not enough. Civilians need practical measures that reduce the risk of further deaths, protect displaced families, and ensure that humanitarian assistance reaches those who need it.

The United Nations, the African Union, the European Union, regional governments, and international humanitarian organizations should urgently coordinate efforts to implement the following measures.

First, protect civilians. All parties must comply with international humanitarian law, distinguish between civilians and combatants, and take every feasible precaution to prevent civilian deaths and injuries. Attacks directed against civilians and civilian objects are prohibited.

Second, secure humanitarian access. Safe and unhindered routes must be established for humanitarian convoys, medical teams, and emergency supplies. Communications and essential services should be restored wherever they have been disrupted.

Third, expand emergency assistance. Food, clean water, shelter, medical supplies, and nutritional support must be prioritized for displaced people and communities facing acute shortages. Humanitarian partners should also assess the adequacy and regularity of food distributions in IDP centres to identify and address gaps in assistance.

Fourth, strengthen independent monitoring. International and independent humanitarian and human rights organizations should have access to affected areas to assess civilian harm, investigate credible allegations of abuses, and document displacement and humanitarian needs.

Fifth, protect displaced people's rights. Displaced families must not be forced to return to unsafe areas. Any return must be voluntary, safe, and dignified, with meaningful access to housing, land, property, essential services, and livelihoods.

Sixth, intensify diplomatic efforts. Regional and international actors should press all parties to halt the escalation, return to a credible political process, and implement outstanding commitments under the Pretoria peace agreement.

These measures should not depend on the political identity, ethnicity, or geographical location of the people affected. Humanitarian assistance must be provided according to need, and civilian protection must remain an obligation for all parties.

International engagement must also extend beyond statements and emergency appeals. Diplomatic pressure, independent monitoring, and sustained engagement are necessary to prevent further escalation and ensure that commitments to peace translate into meaningful improvements in people's lives.

Beyond emergency aid

Emergency assistance can save lives, but it cannot independently resolve the underlying causes of the humanitarian crisis.

A lasting solution requires more than temporary shelter and food distributions. It requires security, accountability, political dialogue, restored public services, and conditions that allow displaced people to rebuild their lives.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The continued displacement of people from Western Tigray is a reminder that the consequences of the previous war remain unresolved. Sustainable solutions must address civilian protection, access to homes and property, and the rights of people who have been unable to return to their places of origin.

For displaced families, a lasting solution means more than receiving food and shelter in temporary accommodation. It means having a realistic opportunity to return voluntarily to a safe environment, recover their livelihoods, reunite with their communities, and rebuild their lives with dignity.

The people of Tigray should not have to endure another cycle of violence before the world responds with urgency."

Until these conditions are established, many families will remain dependent on humanitarian assistance, exposed to insecurity, and uncertain about their future.

The international community must also recognize that peace agreements cannot succeed through signatures alone. Their implementation must produce tangible improvements in the lives of ordinary people.

The Pretoria agreement was intended to end a devastating war and create conditions for peace. Renewed fighting highlights the urgency of addressing outstanding political and security challenges through dialogue and implementation of the agreement's commitments.

Without meaningful progress towards civilian protection, safe return, accountability, and political reconciliation, renewed fighting risks perpetuating a cycle in which each new escalation creates further displacement and deepens existing humanitarian needs.

A sustainable response must therefore combine immediate humanitarian relief with long-term efforts to address insecurity, protect rights, restore essential services, and establish conditions for lasting peace.

Conclusion: For Tigray's civilians, survival cannot wait

Tigray stands at a dangerous crossroads. Renewed fighting threatens to deepen an already devastating humanitarian crisis, putting civilians at risk of death, displacement, hunger, and the loss of essential services.

For families still struggling to recover from the previous war, another escalation represents not merely a political or military development but a renewed threat to their survival.

The testimony of Senait Gebrekidan, a displaced woman from Humera whom I interviewed at an IDP centre in Mekelle, illustrates the daily hardships facing families who remain uprooted from their homes. Her account of delayed food distributions and the lack of access to essential items highlights the urgent need for reliable humanitarian assistance.

Behind the wider figures on displacement and food insecurity are people trying to survive under conditions that no family should have to endure. Their suffering must not become normalized, and their needs must not be overlooked because the crisis has persisted for years.

The international community must act before the situation deteriorates further. Humanitarian organizations need access, displaced families need protection, hospitals need supplies, and civilians need safety.

The people of Tigray should not have to endure another cycle of violence before the world responds with urgency.

Protecting civilians must come before military objectives. Humanitarian access must come before political calculations. And lasting peace must be measured by whether ordinary people can live safely in their homes, feed their families, access healthcare, and rebuild their futures.

The time for urgent and coordinated humanitarian action is now. AS

Editor's Note: Gebremichael Negash is a refugee who was displaced from Western Tigray and is now an active member of Tsilal (ፅላል), a civil society organization dedicated to the people of Western Tigray. He can be reached at wele63776@gmail.com