Kenya: Maraga-Led Coalition Questions 44 Names in IEBC CEO Applicants' List

Nairobi — The People's Coalition on Electoral Reforms has demanded answers from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) over alleged irregularities in the recruitment of its next Commission Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, raising concerns about the integrity of the process ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In a statement ,the coalition claimed that its review of the commission's published applicants' longlist had identified about 44 names it considered questionable, arguing that the list required further scrutiny to establish whether all applicants met the eligibility requirements.

The coalition questioned the authenticity of the recruitment records and demanded that the commission clarify how the names were included, warning that unresolved concerns could undermine public confidence in the selection process.

"A compromised longlist fundamentally damages public trust from the onset," the statement read.

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It also raised questions about the safeguards used to verify applicants' citizenship and credentials, insisting that transparency and merit should guide appointments to positions responsible for administering Kenya's elections.

The coalition said the recruitment process should be subjected to scrutiny under its electoral reform framework, particularly its fifth demand, which calls for transparency, meritocracy and integrity among officials entrusted with managing the country's democratic institutions.

It warned that weaknesses in the recruitment of the commission's chief executive could raise wider concerns about future appointments within the electoral body, including the recruitment of constituency and county returning officers.

However, the coalition's claims that the names indicate the presence of non-Kenyan applicants have not been independently established. Names or perceived ethnic and regional origins, on their own, cannot determine a person's citizenship, and the commission's response to the allegations will be important in establishing the facts.

"If not nipped in the bud straight up, Kenyans can expect the IEBC to carry these bad manners in the recruitment of the Returning Officers and County returning officers," it said.

Shortlisted candidates

The concerns come a day after the IEBC announced that nine candidates had been shortlisted for interviews for the Commission Secretary and CEO position from 304 valid applications received during the recruitment exercise.

The shortlisted candidates are Anthony Omerikwa of Busia County, former Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) chief executive Halakhe Waqo of Marsabit County, Harley Mutisya of Makueni County, Edmund Odiwuor Malitt of Homa Bay County and Andrew Gitau Kimani of Nairobi County.

The other candidates are Mohamed Abdullahi Abdi of Wajir County, Edward Katama Ngeywa of Trans Nzoia County, Martina Wato Yattani of Marsabit County and Nelly Ilongo of Taita Taveta County.

Waqo previously served as the EACC secretary and chief executive, while Omerikwa is associated with the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA).

The commission has scheduled the interviews for November 12 and 13, 2026, with the venue to be communicated to the shortlisted candidates individually.

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Edung Ethekon said the shortlisting took into account the requirements of the position, alongside considerations of gender, regional balance and the inclusion of persons with disabilities, to the extent reasonably possible based on the applicant pool.

The commission advertised the vacancy on July 28, 2026, with applications closing on August 11. The recruitment follows the departure of former CEO Marjan Hussein Marjan, whose services were terminated by mutual agreement in February 2026.

The Commission Secretary and CEO oversees the day-to-day administration of the electoral agency, supervises the secretariat, manages financial and operational resources, and coordinates key electoral activities.

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These responsibilities place the office at the centre of preparations for the August 2027 General Election, when the commission will be expected to oversee voter registration, election operations and the administration of the polls.

IEBC has required shortlisted applicants to present their identification documents, academic and professional certificates, supporting testimonials and statutory clearances, including documents from the EACC, Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Kenya Revenue Authority, Higher Education Loans Board and a registered Credit Reference Bureau. The commission has also warned that canvassing would result in automatic disqualification.

The coalition's latest demands now place the recruitment process under renewed public scrutiny, with the commission facing calls to clarify the concerns raised about the applicants' list before the interview stage begins.