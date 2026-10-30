Kenya: Kabras Sugar Plans 1,500-Tonne Factory in Nandi

Nairobi — Sugarcane farmers in Nandi County could get a new market for their produce if plans by West Kenya Sugar Company, which trades as Kabras Sugar, to build a factory in the county are approved.

The proposed factory, to be located in Saniak Village, Kamoiywa Location, Chesumei Sub-County, will initially process 1,500 tonnes of sugarcane daily, with capacity to double output to 3,000 tonnes.

According to the project's Environmental and Social Impact Assessment report, the factory will include a mill house, power house, sugar house, cane yard, workshops, administrative offices and an effluent treatment and recycling plant.

The project is expected to create direct and indirect jobs while encouraging more farmers in the area to grow sugarcane as a cash crop.

The report says the investment could also improve household incomes and support food security if farmers use their earnings to invest in other agricultural activities.

Kabras Sugar says it has more than 30,000 acres under sugarcane development through partnerships with local farmers.

The environmental assessment has identified potential risks associated with the project, including dust and emissions, pressure on water supplies, changes to the landscape and ecosystems, cane fires, land and succession disputes, cane spillage and delays in paying farmers.

It recommends measures to manage the environmental and social effects during the construction and operation of the factory.