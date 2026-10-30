Nigeria: Samson Adamu Makes History As CAF Confirms Nigerian As General Secretary

Samson Adamu has been confirmed as the substantive General Secretary of the Confederation of African Football, becoming the first Nigerian to hold the position in the organisation's 70-year history.

Samson Adamu has been confirmed as the substantive General Secretary of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), becoming the first Nigerian to occupy the position in the organisation's 70-year history.

The confirmation was announced on Thursday, with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) congratulating Mr Adamu on his appointment.

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Emmanuel Ikpeme, the NFF's acting general secretary, described the development as good news for Nigerian football administration and expressed confidence in Mr Adamu's ability to succeed in the role.

"This is, indeed, very good news. I am so happy for Samson Adamu on his confirmation, and I know he is going to make Nigeria and Africa proud," Mr Ikpeme said.

"He is a highly knowledgeable individual who has never stopped improving himself, and he is well-rounded in the business of football administration."

Mr Ikpeme said the NFF was pleased with the appointment and pledged the federation's support for Mr Adamu in his new role.

"The NFF is delighted with this appointment, and we will give him all the necessary support as a Member Association under CAF. We wish him tremendous success in the job," he said.

Mr Adamu joined CAF, the continent's football governing body headquartered in Cairo, Egypt, as director of competitions before being appointed director of tournaments and events.

On 29 March, he became acting general secretary after Veron Mosengo-Omba, a Swiss-Congolese football administrator, resigned.

His confirmation as substantive General Secretary is widely seen as a big boost for Nigeria's representation in African football administration.