Kenya: Tribunal Clears Way for Registration of Ukombozi Alliance

30 October 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal has cleared the way for the registration of The Ukombozi Alliance after discharging orders that had suspended the process.

The orders were issued in proceedings involving Allan Jayuga Akivaga, the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties and the Wiper Democratic Movement-Kenya.

In its latest decision, the tribunal lifted the suspension in case PPDT/E007/2026, allowing the Registrar of Political Parties to proceed with the registration process.

The Registrar is expected to conclude the exercise in accordance with the Political Parties Act and other applicable laws.

The Ukombozi Alliance (TUA) is a political formation led by former Vice-President and Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

It emerged from the rebranding of the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition on September 21, 2026, as opposition leaders began reorganising their political platform ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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