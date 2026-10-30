Zimbabwe: Mutare Supervisor Jailed for U.S.$16k Workplace Fraud

A 25-year-old woman from Mutare has been sentenced to an effective two years in prison after defrauding her employer of US$16 241.05 by falsifying daily cash sales records over a period of four months.

Michellene Muzenda, who worked as a supervisor, manipulated cash book entries between November 5, 2025 and March 17, 2026 recording figures that did not correspond with sales reflected in the company's automated teller machine (ATM) records.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said the fraudulent entries resulted in losses amounting to US$16 241.05.

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"The misrepresentation resulted in actual prejudice amounting to US$16 241.05," said the NPAZ.

The fraud came to light on March 17 when the employer instructed supervisors to reconcile daily cash sales recorded in the cash book against the ATM records.

The exercise exposed discrepancies, prompting further investigations and a forensic audit of cash variances at the company's central business district and Branch B outlets.

Investigations established that Muzenda had falsified the sales records to conceal the missing funds.

Police recovered US$700 in cash, while further investigations led to the recovery of various goods from her shop at Tinmark Mall in Mutare, which had allegedly been purchased using proceeds from the fraud.

"The investigations established that Muzenda had falsified cash sales records. Police recovered US$700 in cash, and further investigations also led to the recovery of various goods from her shop at Tinmark Mall in Mutare, purchased using proceeds of the fraud," said the NPAZ.

Muzenda was initially sentenced to six years in prison, but two years were suspended for five years.

A further two years were suspended on condition that she restitutes her employer leaving her with an effective prison term of two years.