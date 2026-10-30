Liberia: LWSC Certifies 30 Employees in Financial Reporting, Bookkeeping

The Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC) has certified 30 employees in financial reporting and bookkeeping, with management warning that participants will be evaluated on how effectively they apply their newly acquired skills.

The certificates were presented Thursday at the closing ceremony of the LWSC-Banking Institute of Liberia (BIL) Financial Training, held at the BIL Conference Room on Warren and Carey Streets. The program aimed to strengthen employees' financial knowledge, professional capacity, reporting standards, and accountability.

Speaking for LWSC management, Deputy Director for Administration T. Wilson Gaye congratulated the participants and thanked BIL for facilitating the training. He said management would monitor participants' performance and assess the practical application of their knowledge.

"We will assess and recognize each of you based on the skills you have acquired," Gaye said.

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He disclosed that LWSC plans to return to BIL before year-end to evaluate the training's outcomes and impact. He said capacity-building initiatives would strengthen employees' competencies and support redeployment, either horizontally or vertically.

Gaye linked the training to LWSC's broader objectives of expanding water service coverage, improving operational efficiency, and delivering better customer service through urban and rural water projects. He also commended the Government of Liberia for supporting the corporation.

He announced plans to extend training opportunities to all employees next year, from desk officers to management, prioritizing local institutions. He argued that resources spent training a few employees abroad could instead benefit more workers through affordable domestic programs.

Speaking for the facilitators, BIL Head of Secretariat Prince Sayon Tugbeh praised participants for their enthusiasm and willingness to learn but emphasized that the training should be the beginning of continuous professional development.

Drawing on his experience as a senior Finance Department officer at the Central Bank of Liberia, Tugbeh recalled that the bank's transition from U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) in 2006 took two years. The process required extensive training, International Monetary Fund technical assistance, and external auditors from Ghana.

He noted that accounting standards continue to evolve. IAS 1, covered during the training, is scheduled to be replaced by IFRS 18 in 2027. While some recognition and measurement requirements may remain similar, he explained, the presentation of income statements will change to reflect operating activities, investing activities, financing activities, income taxes, and discontinued operations.

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Tugbeh commended LWSC for investing in staff development, noting that some government ministries and agencies provide employees with limited opportunities to update their professional skills. He encouraged participants to use mobile phones and other available resources for continued learning.

"Do not return to work and continue doing things the same old way," he cautioned.

Representing the IFRS participants, Korpo Jensen thanked LWSC management and BIL facilitators for their guidance, patience, and commitment.

"We do not want to simply take our certificates back to the workplace," Jensen said, urging management to provide opportunities to apply the knowledge gained. She said participants were prepared to contribute and share their expertise with colleagues.

The ceremony ended with both institutions pledging continued collaboration on professional development and improved financial accountability.