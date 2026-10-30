Liberia: Former Foreign Minister Calls for Climate Justice, Youth Leadership

Former Liberian Foreign Affairs Minister and Dean of the Cabinet, Ambassador Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah Sr., has called for greater climate justice and meaningful youth leadership in global efforts to address climate change, urging governments and international institutions to empower young people to influence environmental policies and climate negotiations.

Kemayah said young people must move beyond symbolic participation in climate conferences and become active partners in policymaking, international diplomacy, scientific research, innovation, and climate solutions.

"Young people must be repositioned from symbolic participants in climate discussions to active partners in climate diplomacy, policymaking, innovation, and practical climate action," he declared.

The former foreign minister made the call on Saturday, October 24, 2026, while delivering the keynote address at the opening of the International Human Rights Commission (IHRC)-COP31 Simulation Conference 2026, held online under the theme, "Global Youth | Climate Diplomacy | A Sustainable Future."

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The conference brought together international delegates, scholars, civil society representatives, young professionals, and university students to discuss youth participation in climate diplomacy ahead of COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye.

Kemayah described climate change as a global human-development challenge affecting economic growth, food security, public health, livelihoods, and human dignity.

He observed that developing countries face significant environmental risks while struggling with poverty, unemployment, inadequate infrastructure, and limited financial resources.

"How can vulnerable countries respond effectively to climate change without the resources, technology, and international cooperation required to do so?" he asked.

Kemayah pointed to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement, particularly their emphasis on equity and common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities.

He argued that a fair international response must combine emissions reductions with climate adaptation, financing, technology cooperation, and support for vulnerable communities.

"Climate justice is not simply about assistance; it is about ensuring that international cooperation is fair, and that every country has a realistic pathway towards sustainable development," he said.

Kemayah challenged governments and international institutions to move beyond symbolic youth representation and provide young people with meaningful opportunities to influence climate decisions.

He described young people as researchers, entrepreneurs, innovators, diplomats, and community organizers capable of developing solutions and contributing to environmental protection.

"Young people should not simply inherit the consequences of climate decisions. They should help shape those decisions," he emphasized.

He called for youth participation in national climate consultations, international negotiations, environmental research, and climate programme evaluation, supported by technical training, mentorship, financing, and access to information.

He also stressed the importance of including rural youth, young people with disabilities, economically disadvantaged students, and those living in climate-vulnerable communities.

Kemayah said climate diplomacy must move beyond declarations and promises to deliver measurable improvements in environmental protection and community resilience.

Acknowledging differences in countries' economic priorities, energy systems, and development needs, he urged governments to pursue dialogue, scientific evidence, equity, and accountability.

"The success of climate diplomacy cannot be measured merely by the number of declarations signed or promises announced. It must be measured by results: cleaner energy, stronger climate resilience, protected ecosystems, effective adaptation, and improved access to climate finance," he said.

He described the IHRC-COP31 Simulation Conference as an opportunity for participants to practise negotiations, understand competing national interests, and develop practical solutions.

Kemayah outlined five strategic priorities: climate education and research, renewable energy and sustainable innovation, environmental conservation, climate-resilient communities, and institutional accountability.

He called for schools and universities to equip young people with climate knowledge and research skills, while governments and development partners support youth-led renewable-energy technologies, sustainable agriculture, and waste-management solutions.

He also urged young people to participate in protecting forests, water resources, and biodiversity, while advocating stronger early-warning systems, resilient infrastructure, disaster preparedness, and climate-resilient agriculture.

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On accountability, he called for governments to report progress on climate commitments and institutions to monitor climate resources and assess whether programmes benefit intended communities.

Kemayah also emphasized environmental stewardship, describing the protection of nature as a responsibility to care for God's creation and preserve resources for future generations.

At the beginning of his address, he alleged that he had experienced political persecution and a political witch hunt in Liberia since the change of government on January 22, 2024. The supplied keynote did not provide specific incidents or supporting evidence for the allegation.

Concluding his address, Kemayah urged participants to strengthen international cooperation, empower young people, and translate climate commitments into measurable action.

"Let us learn with intellectual discipline, negotiate with integrity, and take action with determination," he said.

He expressed hope that the conference would elevate youth voices and inspire practical leadership to protect the planet and advance a sustainable future.