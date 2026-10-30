Liberia: Arcelormittal Eyes 40 More Years in Liberia

HARBEL — -Company Reports Nearly US$4 Billion Investment

ArcelorMittal Liberia has reaffirmed its commitment to operating in Liberia for another 40 years or more, disclosing that it has invested nearly US$4 billion in mining operations, railway and port infrastructure, power, employment and community development.

The mining giant also announced ambitious expansion plans aimed at increasing annual iron ore exports to more than 20 million tons by 2027, with a longer-term target of expanding production capacity to 30 million tons at its mines.

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ArcelorMittal Liberia Chief Executive Officer Michiel van der Merwe disclosed the company's long-term investment plans Wednesday, October 28, during the opening of the Liberia International Mining and Energy Conference and Expo (LIMEC 2026) at the Farmington Hotel in Harbel, Margibi County.

Addressing government officials, investors and industry stakeholders, van der Merwe said the company's continued investment reflects its confidence in Liberia's mining potential and long-term economic prospects.

He recalled that ArcelorMittal helped revive Liberia's iron ore mining sector in 2011 and has maintained operations through three presidential administrations.

According to him, the company's ongoing Phase II expansion, which includes Liberia's first large-scale iron ore concentrator, is expected to increase annual exports from fewer than five million tons in 2024 to more than 20 million tons by 2027.

The concentrator will produce premium iron ore concentrate for international steel markets, including manufacturers transitioning toward lower-carbon steel production.

"We are also planning for future growth to 30 million tons at the mines," van der Merwe said, explaining that the expansion of railway infrastructure has been designed to accommodate increased production.

Beyond mining operations, the ArcelorMittal CEO emphasized the importance of developing shared infrastructure to attract additional investors and stimulate broader economic growth.

He identified the 245-kilometre Tokadeh-to-Buchanan railway, connecting the company's mining operations in Nimba County to the Port of Buchanan in Grand Bassa County, as a critical component of Liberia's mining infrastructure.

Although the railway and port facilities are owned by the Government of Liberia, van der Merwe disclosed that ArcelorMittal has invested approximately US$800 million in rehabilitating and expanding their capacity.

He reaffirmed the company's support for transforming the railway into a multi-user corridor accessible to other mining companies.

"ArcelorMittal is fully committed to the desire of the three presidential administrations that this Tokadeh-to-Buchanan Railway is a multi-user asset available for other companies to use," he said.

According to van der Merwe, the Third Amendment to ArcelorMittal's Mineral Development Agreement, ratified earlier this year, provides a framework for other companies to access the railway, with the Liberian government determining which operators may utilize the infrastructure.

He explained that prospective users would be required to finance additional expansion necessary for their operations, while benefiting from the infrastructure already developed through ArcelorMittal's investment.

The company is also supporting the establishment of operating rules under the Rail Systems Operating Principles, which envisage an independent operator managing the railway corridor beginning in 2030.

Van der Merwe described the arrangement as an important step toward opening Liberia's railway infrastructure to additional mining investments and creating broader economic opportunities.

He further disclosed that ArcelorMittal has reached an understanding with the government on the establishment of a National Rail Authority to oversee the development of additional railway corridors across the country.

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The proposed authority, he said, could draw lessons from the operating principles being developed for the Tokadeh-to-Buchanan railway.

Meanwhile, van der Merwe stressed that Liberia's vast mineral resources must be supported by sustained investment in human capital, local skills development and stronger partnerships among government, investors, industries and communities.

"No single company, government institution or investor can achieve all of Liberia's goals alone," he said. "But together, we can create an environment where investment thrives, industries grow and communities prosper."

He maintained that collaboration and long-term investment would be essential to unlocking Liberia's mining potential and ensuring that the sector contributes meaningfully to national development.

Reaffirming ArcelorMittal's long-term commitment, van der Merwe said the company remains prepared to continue investing and operating in Liberia for another four decades or beyond, as it pursues its expansion and infrastructure development plans.