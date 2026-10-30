Liberia: Boakai Seeks Amendment to Liberia's Commercial Code

30 October 2026
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Bridgett Milton

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has submitted a bill to the House of Representatives seeking amendments to Chapters 5 and 6 of Liberia's Commercial Code to strengthen secured lending and expand access to financing for businesses.

The proposed legislation, transmitted to the Legislature on October 21, 2026, seeks to improve the legal framework governing secured transactions and mortgages, clarify the rights and obligations of creditors and debtors, and facilitate the use of movable assets as collateral for loans.

According to President Boakai, the amendments are intended to improve access to credit, particularly for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), while strengthening creditor confidence and encouraging private-sector investment.

The proposed reforms were developed by the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL), with technical assistance from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), following consultations with stakeholders in the legal, financial and private sectors.

Following its first reading, the bill was forwarded to the House Joint Committee on Judiciary, Ways, Means and Finance, Commerce, Good Governance, and Banking and Currency for review.

The committee has been mandated to report to Plenary within two weeks for further legislative consideration.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.