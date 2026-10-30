Liberia: China Pledges Support for Liberia's Mining Development

MONROVIA — Chinese Ambassador to Liberia Yin Chengwu has reaffirmed China's commitment to supporting Liberia's mining sector, outlining four key areas of cooperation aimed at strengthening mineral resource governance, attracting investment, expanding renewable energy and promoting sustainable mining.

Speaking Wednesday, October 28, at the Liberia International Mining and Energy Conference and Expo (LIMEC 2026) in Harbel, Margibi County, Ambassador Yin said China stands ready to provide technical expertise, encourage investment and support infrastructure development to help Liberia transform its mineral wealth into economic growth and employment opportunities.

He commended President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's administration for prioritizing mining under the ARREST Agenda, describing the initiative as a strategic approach to aligning Liberia's natural resources with national development priorities.

The Ambassador recalled that a Chinese-funded geological survey, described as Liberia's most comprehensive in more than five decades, identified significant mineral potential, including iron ore, gold, diamonds, lithium, nickel, cobalt, uranium, copper and other valuable resources.

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Outlining the four areas of cooperation, Yin identified mineral resource governance and capacity building as the first priority, saying China is prepared to share expertise in geological surveys, resource assessment and mining skills training.

The second area focuses on mining investment and industrial value addition, including financing, technology transfer and workforce development.

He disclosed that Chinese enterprises operating in the Bong and Bomi East iron ore projects have created more than 500 jobs while supporting road and port infrastructure development.

The third priority involves energy cooperation and green technology, with China prepared to explore partnerships in solar, wind and hydropower development to improve Liberia's electricity access by 2030.

The fourth area emphasizes responsible and sustainable mining, including environmental protection, cleaner processing technologies, mine restoration and efforts to combat illegal mining.

Ambassador Yin stressed that mining cooperation must produce lasting benefits for Liberians through employment, infrastructure development and increased domestic processing of minerals.

"Given that mineral development projects entail long investment life-cycles and immense initial capital outlays, establishing a stable, transparent and equitable business environment is paramount to drawing responsible investors," he said.

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He also cautioned against using critical mineral resources as instruments of geopolitical competition, emphasizing that international partnerships should respect African ownership of natural resources.

"China is ready to work with Liberia and other international partners on the basis of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit," Ambassador Yin said.

He urged government officials, investors and development partners to strengthen cooperation and ensure that Liberia's mineral resources contribute to industrialization, economic diversification and lasting national prosperity.