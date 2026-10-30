Kenya: Winnie Odinga Set to Attend Sifuna's Linda Mwananchi Launch Amid Nairobi Senate Bid

Nairobi — East Africa Legislative Assembly MP Winnie Odinga is expected to attend the unveiling of the presidential campaign secretariat by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna-led Linda Mwananchi Movement on Friday, in a development that could offer fresh clues about her political ambitions ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Winnie, the daughter of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, is also being linked to the Nairobi senatorial race, setting the stage for a potentially high-profile contest in the capital as political formations begin positioning themselves for the next elections.

Her expected presence at the launch in Lavington comes as Sifuna moves to transform Linda Mwananchi from a political mobilisation platform into an organised political outfit with structures to support its presidential ambitions and recruit candidates for elective positions.

The event is expected to see the unveiling of the movement's national headquarters, secretariat and presidential campaign command centre, alongside the announcement of some members of its national leadership.

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The launch is also expected to attract prominent opposition figures, including former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa.

Winnie's anticipated attendance is particularly significant given her recent declaration that she intends to contest the Nairobi Senate seat, currently held by Sifuna.

Speaking during the first anniversary commemoration of her father in Bondo, Siaya County, on October 15, Winnie openly announced her intention to enter the race, linking her decision to Sifuna's pursuit of higher political office.

"Let it not be a rumour that as Edwin Sifuna searches for higher offices, I see kuna space, kuna nafasi hapo Nairobi and that is why I have decided that I will stand for the senator of Nairobi County," she said.

She also called on young Kenyans to seek elective positions, saying she intended to pursue her political ambitions alongside a new generation of leaders.

The Nairobi Senate contest could become an important political battleground, particularly as Sifuna seeks to position himself for the presidency in 2027.

However, Winnie has yet to publicly disclose the political party or coalition ticket she intends to use in the Nairobi race, leaving questions about her eventual political alignment.

Meanwhile, Sifuna's movement is seeking to expand its national footprint.

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The new Lavington headquarters will coordinate its political activities, communications, mobilisation and campaign planning.

The movement has also announced Pauline Njoroge as its interim head of communications in the presidential campaign secretariat, with Fredah Onduso, Abigael Gikonyo and Charity Waweru named to its digital, media and publicity team.

Following Friday's launch, the movement is expected to hold a rally in Kwale County on Saturday, October 31, as it seeks to extend its influence beyond its traditional political support bases.

The unveiling marks a critical phase in Sifuna's preparations for the 2027 elections, with the movement now seeking to establish the organisational structures needed to support a nationwide presidential campaign.