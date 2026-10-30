Kenya's army has not announced recruitment through October 2026 gazette notice circulating online

IN SHORT: A notice circulating on Facebook claims the Kenya Defence Forces is hiring officers, service personnel and specialists for the 2026/27 financial year. But on 19 October 2026, the army dismissed the notice as fake.

A notice circulating on Facebook claims that the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) is recruiting officers, service personnel and specialists for the 2026/27 financial year.

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The notice, presented as an edition of the Kenya Gazette, is dated 16 October 2026 and bears Gazette Notice No. 12345. It claims that the Ministry of Defence is inviting qualified Kenyan citizens to apply for positions in the regular force.

The advertised positions include general service officers, combatant and non-combatant service personnel, tradesmen and women and specialists in medicine, information and communication technology and engineering.

According to the notice, applications open on 28 October and close on 27 November. It also lists academic qualifications, age limits and other eligibility requirements.

KDF comprises the Kenya Army, Kenya Air Force and Kenya Navy. It is responsible for defending Kenya's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The notice has been posted here, here, here, here, here, here and here.

But is it genuine? We checked.

Fake recruitment

Army recruitment does not follow a fixed annual schedule. According to the defence ministry, recruitment depends on its requirements and timelines.

We could not find the purported recruitment notice on Kenya Law, the official website that tracks and archives Kenya Gazette notices.

The website lists 12 gazette editions for October, none with the advertised KDF recruitment notice.

On 19 October, KDF warned the public against fake recruitment advertisements circulating online through its official Facebook page.

It posted the circulating notice, stamped "FAKE" in red, and wrote:

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has noted numerous fake social media accounts and other platforms advertising KDF recruitment and promising members of the public opportunities in exchange for money or personal information.KDF wishes to clarify that there is no recruitment exercise going on currently. All recruitment opportunities are announced through public advertisements in the mainstream media, Ministry of Defence website and KDF's official social media platforms.

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The Ministry of Defence has previously warned against fraudulent recruitment advertisements and directed the public to official channels.

The online notice claiming that KDF announced recruitment for the 2026/2027 financial year through the Kenya Gazette is fake.