Madagascar: Over 300 Households Displaced By Floods in Tana River

30 October 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — More than 300 households have been displaced by flooding in Tana River County following heavy rains along Kenya's Coast.

The Kenya Red Cross says the overflow of Tulu and Minjila dams in Tana Delta has sent floodwaters into villages and homes, affecting 3,156 additional households.

In an update, the humanitarian agency said 302 households had been forced from their homes as the situation continued to deteriorate.

Of those displaced, 175 households have received emergency assistance, including food, tarpaulins and blankets from the county and national governments.

The remaining families are expected to receive support as response teams continue assessing the situation.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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