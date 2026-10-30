Tanzania: Geay Calls for Investment in Athletics Training Facilities

Tanzania — LONG-DISTANCE runner Gabriel Geay has called for greater investment in athletics training facilities and suitable training environments to help Tanzanian athletes reach their full potential.

Geay said providing athletes with appropriate places to train, particularly for long-distance running, would help strengthen the country's competitiveness and create better conditions for developing talent.

He noted that the nature of distance running required specific training environments, pointing to Madunga in Manyara Region and other suitable locations across Tanzania as important areas for athletes preparing for competition.

Geay said greater recognition of athletics, supported by investment in training facilities and a more conducive environment for athletes, could help Tanzania build on its achievements and compete more consistently at the highest level.

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"If we create a conducive environment for athletes, recognise the importance of athletics and give the sport the attention it deserves, Tanzania could go much further through athletics," he said.

His call comes as Tanzanian distance running continues to gain international recognition, led by Geay and fellow marathoner Alphonce Simbu, whose performances have demonstrated the country's potential on the global stage.

Simbu made history at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, where he won the men's marathon gold medal, becoming Tanzania's first world champion in athletics.

He had previously claimed bronze at the 2017 World Championships in London and silver in the men's marathon at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

In April 2026, Simbu recorded a personal best of 2:02:47 at the Boston Marathon, where he finished second. The performance further underlined his standing among the world's leading marathon runners.

Geay has also maintained a strong presence on the international circuit. He won the Daegu Marathon in South Korea in February 2026 in 2:08:11, edging Ethiopia's Chimdessa Debele by one second.

In September 2026, Geay added another major podium finish by taking third place at the Berlin Marathon in 2:03:59, behind Ethiopia's Guye Adola and Gemechu Dida. Geay's personal best remains 2:03:00, set at the Valencia Marathon in 2022, while Simbu's recent performances have raised the profile of Tanzanian marathon running.