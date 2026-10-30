Tanzania: Four Clubs, One Mission - Tanzania Must Raise Bar

Dar es Salaam — SIMBA, Yanga, Azam and Singida Black Stars, now that you know your respective CAF inter-club group-stage opponents, the stakes are clear.

The nation will be watching, believing and rallying behind you. The mission is simple: make history count by going beyond the group stage.

Having all four representatives qualify for the group stage for two consecutive years is a remarkable achievement for Tanzanian football.

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It is a statement of progress, growing competitiveness and the strength of our domestic game. Tanzania and Morocco stand out as the only two nations to have all four of their representatives reach the group stage.

That is worth celebrating. But celebration must not become complacency. Last season, all four clubs reached the group stage, yet none progressed to the quarter-finals. This time, the objective must be higher.

Repeating the same achievement is not enough; we must improve on it. The target is for all four clubs to reach the knockout stage and, ideally, the quarter-finals.

Tanzania must stop treating qualification for the groups as the ultimate destination. It is only the beginning. The formula starts at home.

Our grounds must become fortresses where visiting teams struggle to collect points. Winning every home match would give each club nine points from three games, a crucial foundation for qualification.

Add a draw or a win away from home, and the knockout stage becomes a realistic prospect. Dropped home points, however, could make the journey unnecessarily difficult.

Preparation, discipline, tactical awareness and consistency will be decisive. Coaches must identify weaknesses and address them early.

Players must approach every match with hunger, concentration and responsibility. Where improvements are needed, make them now.

There is no room for avoidable mistakes when the prize is continental progress. The responsibility does not rest with the clubs alone.

Supporters, football authorities and the wider nation must stand behind these teams. Let our support be loud, united and unwavering, especially when results become difficult.

Simba, Yanga, Azam and Singida Black Stars, the opportunity is yours. Tanzania has earned its place among Africa's represented football nations; now it must prove it can compete beyond the groups. Four clubs.

One nation. One mission: all four into the knockout stage. Let us raise the bar, and bring continental glory home.