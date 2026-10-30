Kenya: Karma Warns Poor Records Management Could Undermine Kenya's Ai Adoption

Nairobi — Kenya's adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in government and business operations risks producing unreliable outcomes unless institutions first address weaknesses in records management, the Kenya Association of Records Managers and Archivists (KARMA) has warned.

The association says incomplete, inaccurate and poorly secured records could compromise AI-generated information, undermining decision-making, accountability and public service delivery as organisations accelerate their digital transformation.

KARMA Secretary General Collins Mutimba says institutions must prioritize data quality, digitization and information governance before deploying AI systems that depend on reliable information.

"Artificial intelligence is only as reliable as the information on which it operates," said Mutimba.

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"If records are incomplete, inaccurate, poorly organized or insecure, AI systems may produce unreliable results."

Mutimba spoke ahead of CARMA's 10th Annual Records Management Conference, scheduled for November 2-6, 2026, at PrideInn Paradise Beach Resort and Spa in Mombasa.

The conference, whose official opening is scheduled for November 3, will bring together professionals from government, the private sector, academia and international institutions to discuss emerging technologies and their implications for information management.

This year's theme, AI-Ready Records for Smart Content-Based Governance, reflects growing concerns over the quality and security of information used by organisations deploying automated systems.

The association says proper records management is also critical to economic performance because government decisions, business transactions and public services depend on accurate and accessible information.

KARMA, established in 2010, brings together records managers, archivists and information professionals to promote professional standards and improve information management practices.

Over the past decade, the association says it has developed a professional code of ethics, a competency framework and records digitization guidelines to support capacity building and digital transformation.

However, Mutimba says Kenya continues to face challenges including fragmented information systems, inadequate funding, skills gaps and continued reliance on paper-based records across public and private institutions.

He noted that although the country has made progress in e-government services and electronic records management, it still trails countries with more mature digital records infrastructure and integrated information governance systems.

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The association is calling for increased investment, stronger policy frameworks and better recognition of records management professionals to support the transition.

KARMA also wants closer collaboration with government on professional training, digitization and the responsible adoption of AI.