Malawi: Maiic Orders Mega Farmers to Deliver Maize By November 22 or Face Court

The Malawi Agricultural and Industrial Investment Corporation (MAIIC) has told Mega Farms beneficiaries with outstanding loans to deliver their maize to designated depots by November 22, 2026, as it moves to recover public funds.

MAIIC Managing Director Taz Chaponda said the exercise was important for protecting public resources and ensuring the maize served its purpose of supporting national food security.

"This maize belongs to the Government of Malawi and is intended to support food security," Chaponda said.

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"We urge all affected beneficiaries to honour their loan repayment obligations by delivering their stocks within the stipulated period and to comply with the recovery arrangements to avoid possible legal action."

A notice issued jointly by MAIIC and the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development directs affected farmers to deliver stocks to depots run by the Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (ADMARC), the National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) and the Agricultural Commodity Exchange for Africa (ACE).

Farmers who fail to deliver the required maize or meet their repayment obligations may be referred to debt collectors or face court proceedings.

Recoverable amounts include interest and costs allowed under their loan agreements and the law.

The Mega Farms programme was set up to support large-scale agricultural production through financing for farmers.

Beneficiaries who need clarification on their loan balances or delivery arrangements have been told to contact the corporation directly.

The move follows a ruling by the High Court of Malawi Commercial Division, which discharged an injunction that 48 mega farmers had obtained on behalf of 800 others, barring MAIIC from recovering overdue loans.

In a judgment delivered in Lilongwe on August 28, 2026, Justice Trouble Kalua cleared the way for MAIIC to resume recovery of public funds the farmers obtained under the government's Mega Farm initiative.