Malawi: Mathanga Misses Fuel Deadline As Motorists Queue Across Malawi

Energy Minister Jean Mathanga's promise of stable fuel supplies has come and gone, and motorists are still paying the price.

On Tuesday, the deadline she set for stable deliveries passed with petrol and diesel scarce across much of the country.

Lilongwe saw some improvement, but there were still stations with no fuel at all.

Blantyre fared worse. Of eight filling stations checked in the afternoon, only one had diesel, and none had petrol.

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Drivers in Kawale, Biwi and around Kamuzu Central Hospital came up empty, as did Kaunda Road Service Station in the capital.

Mangochi and Liwonde had nothing to sell, while Thyolo had one station with diesel and Salima had no petrol.

Where rumours spread, queues followed.

Reports of petrol at Kambuku Service Station in the City Centre drew a long line of vehicles, while Gateway TotalEnergies had diesel and no queue.

Others have lost faith. A member of the Fuel Availability Group in Lilongwe called the situation "hopeless."

The Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) had scheduled deliveries to 115 service stations: 10 in the North, 62 in the Centre and 43 in the South.

Of these, 45 were due to receive diesel, 62 petrol and eight both. The number of stations expected to receive fuel rose from 84 on Tuesday and 88 on Wednesday, but stayed below Monday's 126.

Petroda Malawi Limited has been posting delivery updates, one of which said more fuel had arrived on Thursday. One reaction was blunt: "You have only indicated that petrol will be delivered to four out of 30 stations. This is not on."

Mathanga said the situation would stabilise, but did not respond to calls on why the deadline has passed and no ngambwi ngambwi of fuel.

The National Oil Company of Malawi has yet to explain why the shortages persist.