Nigeria: Kaduna NBA Chairman Loses Daughter

The Janazah prayer of the daughter of Kaduna Branch Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association(NBA), Aisha Baba Lawal, will hold on Friday at Sultan Bello Mosque, Unguwan Sarki, after prayers.

Aisha who died after a brief illness on Thursday evening, was 100 Level Mass Communication student at the Kaduna State University. She is survived by her father, Barrister Baba Lawal, mother and siblings.

A statement signed by the Publicity Secretary of the NBA Kaduna Branch, Barrister Sani Shehu Idris, said that the Association received the news of Aisha's death with profound sadness.

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"On behalf of the Executive Committee and the entire members of the Branch, we extend our deepest and heartfelt condolences to our Chairman and the entire family over this painful and irreparable loss," it said.

The statement noted that the " loss of a child is one of the most profound pains a parent can endure."

The Kaduna Branch of NBA stated that it stands in solidarity with its Chairman and his family at this difficult time.

Barrister Idris said that the Association is praying that Almighty Allah grants them the strength, patience and fortitude to bear this immense loss.

"We pray that Almighty Allah, in His infinite mercy, forgives Aisha's shortcomings, grants her Al-Jannatul Firdaus, illuminates and widens her grave, and makes her resting place a garden of Paradise," he added.

The statement prayed to Allah(SWT) to " comfort the family, reward them abundantly for their love and care, and reunite them with their beloved daughter in Jannatul Firdaus."