Mozambique and China Advance Cassava Value Chain Development

Maputo — Mozambique and China are taking concrete steps to develop the country's cassava value chain, aiming to boost agricultural production, promote local processing, and expand access to the Chinese market.

The initiative entered a new phase following a meeting in Shenzhen, China, between Mozambique's Chamber of Commerce (CCMI) and Chinese partners to map out the implementation of a Memorandum of Understanding signed in Maputo on 1 October.

According to the independent newsheet "Integrity", the meeting was attended by CCMI Board Chairperson Thani Cabir and CCM Executive Director Fileu Pave. The project initially targets the southern provinces of Gaza and Inhambane, focusing on cassava cultivation, processing, and commercialization.

Implementation of the agreement will engage local cooperatives, business associations, and private partners, notably the Longrun Group, which is expected to facilitate technology transfer, strengthen smallholder farmer capacity, and generate local employment.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

China's demand for cassava derivatives presents a major opportunity for Mozambican producers. The Asian nation imports approximately four million tonnes of cassava chips, eight million tonnes of starch, 1.5 million tonnes of unprocessed cassava, and over 50,000 tonnes of flour annually.

This sustained demand offers Mozambique a strategic path to diversify its agricultural exports, boost domestic value addition, and uplift rural smallholders and agro-industrial SMEs across Gaza and Inhambane.

The initiative forms part of broader national efforts to diversify exports and deepen trade ties with China. Over the coming months, CCMI and CCM will mobilize producer cooperatives and local associations in the targeted provinces to ensure community participation and long-term project sustainability.