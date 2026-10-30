Mozambique: Chapo Invites Russian Investors to Explore Business Opportunities

Maputo — Mozambican President Daniel Chapo has invited Russian companies and investors to explore business opportunities in Mozambique, particularly in mechanized agriculture, industry, energy, infrastructure and the blue economy.

Chapo made the invitation on Thursday while addressing the plenary session of the third Russia-Africa Summit in Moscow, arguing that stronger economic cooperation should translate into productive investment, technology transfer, and job creation, also in sectors of transport, logistics, tourism, digital transformation.

"It is in this spirit that we invite Russian companies and investors to explore opportunities in Mozambique, on a mutually beneficial basis", he said.

Chapo stressed that Mozambique seeks to build a more diversified productive structure capable of increasing domestic output and creating jobs, particularly for women and young people, who constitute the majority of the population.

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"We want not only to attract investment, but also to strengthen national capacity so that investment produces lasting benefits long after each project has been completed," he declared.

According to Chapo, education, vocational training, healthcare, and scientific research, including artificial intelligence are priority areas to develop human capital and drive sustainable economic transformation.

Describing the summit as an opportunity to renew political trust and boost trade in line with the African Union's Agenda 2063, Chapo also addressed climate justice and financing. He noted that Mozambique remains highly vulnerable to recurring floods and cyclones despite its negligible contribution to global pollution.

On international security, the Chapo reiterated Africa's demand for permanent representation on the United Nations Security Council and called for enhanced international cooperation to combat terrorism, transnational crime, money laundering, and cyber threats.

Chapo also urged participants to establish clear priorities and monitoring mechanisms in the summit's action plan to ensure commitments deliver concrete results, reaffirming Mozambique's readiness to deepen cooperation focused on innovation and sustainable development.