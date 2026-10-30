Malawi: Police Confirm Egyptian Deputy Ambassador Beaten in Lilongwe Attack

A senior Egyptian diplomat has been hospitalised after being attacked and beaten in Lilongwe, sparking a police investigation into the shocking assault.

National Police spokesperson Gladys Chiwaula confirmed that Egypt's Deputy Ambassador to Malawi was admitted to a hospital in the capital after the attack.

"Police are following up on the matter and will give more details later," she said.

Chiwaula gave few details.

She did not say where the attack happened, what led to it, or how serious the diplomat's injuries are. Police have also withheld the deputy ambassador's name.

Officers say they are investigating, but the incident is likely to raise alarm over the safety of foreign envoys in the country.