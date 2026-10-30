Kenya: Ruto - Why Bayern V Ajax in Nairobi Is Perfect Tribute to Former PM Raila Odinga

NAIROBI — President William Ruto believes there could be no better way to honour former Prime Minister Raila Odinga than a blockbuster tie between Bayern Munich and Ajax at a stadium named after him.

Ruto said January's fixture between the two giants -- to open the curtains to the Raila Odinga International Stadium (Talanta Sports City) -- is a poetic one with regards to the former leader of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

"There is a quiet poetry in this fixture. Raila studied in Germany, now a great German club, will come to play in the house that bears his name," the President said.

Additionally, Ruto believes the Ajax's involvement is poetic with regards to the true meaning of the 60,000-seater facility.

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"Ajax brings poetry of its own. For generations, Ajax built its greatness on young talent, nurtured in an academy whose very name is the future. Talanta means talent. Ajax Academy is called the future. On 5th January 2027, talent and the future will meet in Nairobi," he said.

The fixture has created a buzz among Kenyan fans, on social media, with many wondering whether elite players, such as newly-crowned Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane, French phenomenon Michael Olise, veteran custodian Manuel Neuer, among others, will be part of Bayern's contingent.

While confirming the fixture on Wednesday evening, the 33-time Bundesliga champions did not as much indicate whether their first-team players will feature in the match -- which will be held while the German and Dutch leagues are on a winter break.

In their statement, Bayern only went as far as mentioning their excitement at linking up with familiar foes who have played in the Bundesliga before, including former Borussia Monchengladbach keeper Marc Andre ter Stegen and former Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt.

Regardless, having the two most accomplished football times in the world play on Kenyan soil is worth a place in the annals of history.

With regards to Raila, a self-confessed football diehard with connections to Germany, the match is one he would have been hard-pressed to miss.