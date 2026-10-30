Tunisia's 1st Agricultural Census Launched

Tunis — Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries Ezzeddine Ben Cheikh, announced Friday the launch of Tunisia's first general digital agricultural census, covering the period 2026-2027, with field data collection to kick off in November 2026 nationwide.

This census aims to establish an up-to-date and comprehensive reference database on agricultural holdings, their geographical distribution, activities and resources, as well as their structural and productive characteristics. This will provide accurate indicators on the agricultural sector, the diversity of production sectors and their specific development characteristics, at both national and regional levels.

The ultimate aim is to translate data into concrete decisions and programmes capable of having a positive impact on farmers' working conditions, as well as on production and investment in the sector.

On this occasion, the minister said that this census is a strategic tool designed to support decision-making, to channel public and private investment towards the areas where it is most needed, to improve the planning of development projects and programmes, to evaluate agricultural policies, and to rationalise the use of natural and land resources.

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"The census results will help strengthen the agricultural sector's capacity to tackle economic, climate and food security challenges," the minister said, adding that advanced digital tools will be used, including tablets for data collection and processing, as well as geolocation technologies and Geographic Information System (GIS); the aim being to ensure the accuracy of farm locations, improve data quality and speed up data processing.

The success of this project remains dependent on the combined efforts of all stakeholders, the minister pointed out.

Taking the floor, Representative of the Directorate-General for Agricultural Studies and Development Emna Jellouli said that this census will enable the development of scientifically-based sectoral strategies, improve the governance of development programmes and projects, stimulate investment, and support small and medium-sized farms as well as communitarian enterprises...

This project is implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture, in collaboration with the Grain Board, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) and the Directorate-General for Agricultural Studies and Development.