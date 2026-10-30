Ethiopia: 'Ethiopia's Return to a Sea Port Is Inevitable': Navy Commander Calls for Regional Maritime Cooperation

Addis Abeba — Ethiopian Navy Commander Vice Admiral Kindu Gezu has called for closer regional cooperation and dialogue on maritime security, saying Ethiopia's return to a seaport is inevitable and requires stronger engagement with neighboring countries.

"Since Ethiopia's return to a sea port is inevitable, working closely and through dialogue with regional countries is essential," Kindu said on Friday, a day after the conclusion of a regional maritime security forum organized by the Ethiopian Navy Headquarters, according to the army.

The forum brought together naval commanders and representatives from Yemen, Oman, Djibouti, Somaliland, and Puntland to exchange experiences and explore joint approaches to maritime search and rescue operations and regional security challenges. ENDF said the forum was organized with the support of the European Union.

Kindu described the gathering as "the first of its kind in Ethiopia" to discuss regional maritime search and rescue plans, saying it demonstrated the Ethiopian Navy's growing capabilities and readiness to engage in regional and continental maritime affairs.

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He also highlighted growing security challenges around the Strait of Hormuz, warning that threats in the area could increasingly affect the wider region. No country, regardless of its strength, could independently ensure maritime security or resolve emerging challenges, he said, emphasizing the need for countries of different sizes to pool their capabilities.

"The participating countries of the forum must work together to solve the problems observed in the region," Kindu said, adding that regional cooperation was essential to addressing maritime threats and ensuring safe maritime movement.

Ethiopian Navy Deputy Commander for Operations Commodore Jemal Tufisa said the forum had helped establish practical foundations for regional cooperation through cross-border information sharing, identifying areas of concern, and conducting joint operational exercises.

"We trust that upon returning to your respective countries, you will translate the lessons gained from the workshop into action, working effectively on regional maritime security and performing tasks with international acceptance," Jemal said.

Rear Admiral Kenneth Nyagah, a search and rescue project expert, and Master Kuraja Mishini, manager of the Djibouti Code of Conduct, commended the Ethiopian Navy's initiative in creating communication channels for information sharing, coordinated decision-making, and joint responses to regional threats. Both expressed their commitment to continued cooperation.

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The forum concluded on Thursday with discussions on "existing maritime security conditions and potential future scenarios", including the actions participating countries should take in responding to specific emergencies and threats.