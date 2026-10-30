Ethiopia: U.S. Customs Releases Ethiopia-Made Solar Cell Shipments After Supply Chain Review

Addis Abeba — US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has released shipments of solar cells manufactured at a Japanese company's facility in Ethiopia following a review of its supply chain documentation, SolarQuarter reported.

TOYO Co., Ltd., a Japan-headquartered solar manufacturing company, announced on 29 October that CBP had completed its review after the company submitted documentation demonstrating the traceability of its supply chain, including the origins of polysilicon and wafers used in manufacturing the solar cells.

The company said it cooperated with US authorities throughout the review process and provided detailed documentation on the sourcing of its production materials.

The release of the shipments comes as TOYO seeks to expand its international manufacturing operations and strengthen its presence in the US market. The company operates a manufacturing facility in Humble, Texas, and is pursuing certification under CBP's Customs Trade Partnership Against Terrorism (CTPAT) programme, which is designed to strengthen supply chain security and import compliance.

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TOYO Chief Executive Officer Takahiko Onozuka welcomed the completion of the review, expressing appreciation for what he described as CBP's professional approach. He said the company remained committed to transparency and regulatory compliance as it expands its US operations.

Onozuka also stressed the importance of providing customers with confidence in the origins of solar products through greater supply chain traceability.

The development highlights the importance of supply chain documentation and regulatory compliance for solar manufacturers operating across multiple countries, particularly as scrutiny of the origins of imported products increases.

The release of the shipments follows an ongoing US investigation into whether solar cell manufacturers operating in Ethiopia are circumventing existing American trade duties on Chinese solar products.

In July 2026, Addis Standard reported that the US Department of Commerce had launched a country-wide investigation into imports of silicon solar cells from Ethiopia to determine whether they were circumventing longstanding antidumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) orders on Chinese solar products.

The investigation followed a petition filed in May 2026 by eight US solar manufacturers -- DYCM Power, First Solar, Qcells, Silfab, Solx, Suniva, Swift Solar and Talon PV -- alleging that two manufacturers operating in Ethiopia, TOYO and Origin Solar, were using Chinese-origin wafers to produce solar cells in Ethiopia before assembling them into solar modules locally or in Vietnam for export to the US.

According to the petition, nearly 70% of finished solar modules exported from Ethiopia contained Chinese components and underwent processing allegedly covered by existing US trade restrictions. Solar Power World reported that imports of Ethiopia-origin solar cells and modules, which were virtually nonexistent before July 2025, reached an estimated $277 million in the second half of that year, with shipments continuing to increase in 2026.

The petitioners argued that the surge in exports coincided with increased shipments of key solar manufacturing inputs from China to Ethiopia. Both TOYO and Origin Solar subsequently submitted factual information to the Department of Commerce in response to the allegations.

The investigation is expected to reach a preliminary determination by 10 December 2026, with a final decision anticipated around 10 May 2027. In the meantime, US Customs and Border Protection was instructed to suspend liquidation of relevant imports and apply cash deposit requirements pending the outcome. Any duties imposed could be applied retroactively to the investigation's initiation date.

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The dispute first emerged publicly in May 2026, when Addis Standard, citing Reuters, reported that a coalition of US solar manufacturers had petitioned the Department of Commerce to investigate imports from Ethiopia over alleged tariff circumvention.

The petition came weeks after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed inaugurated solar manufacturing facilities at Hawassa Industrial Park on 25 April 2026. According to state media, the facilities included TOYO Phase 2, Origin and Lumintech, which were expected to have a combined annual production capacity of 11.3 gigawatts.

At the inauguration, Abiy said the projects reflected Ethiopia's ambition to expand its industrial base and renewable energy sector.