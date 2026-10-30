Kenya: No, Kenyan Pastor Victor Kanyari Was Not Killed in a Road Accident

No, Kenyan pastor Victor Kanyari was not killed in a road accident

IN SHORT: A fake Citizen Digital news graphic claims Kenyan pastor Victor Kanyari died in a road accident. But the image is fabricated and uses an old photograph of a separate crash.

Social media posts circulating in Kenya feature what appears to be a Citizen Digital breaking news alert, dated 5 October 2026. It claims that pastor Victor Kanyari has died in a road accident along Kangundo Road in the capital, Nairobi.

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The graphic shows Kanyari alongside a badly damaged white vehicle surrounded by onlookers.

Collectively, the posts we sampled received more than 162,000 views and 2,000 likes.

Who is Kanyari?

Kanyari is a Kenyan preacher who heads the Salvation Healing Ministry in Nairobi. He made headlines in 2014 after a KTN investigation exposed staged miracles at his ministry and his controversial KSh310 donation scheme, which he later acknowledged was intended to lift him out of poverty.

Kanyari was previously married to gospel singer Beatrice Wairimu Mbugua, popularly known as Betty Bayo. They had two children. Bayo died of leukaemia on 10 November 2025, prompting a custody dispute between Kanyari and the children's stepfather, Hiram Gitau, popularly known as Tash.

On 26 October 2026, a court awarded Kanyari legal custody but ordered a gradual transition, allowing the children to remain temporarily with Tash.

The dispute, along with his active social media presence, has kept Kanyari in the public eye. He has also announced plans to contest the Kasarani parliamentary seat in Kenya's 2027 general election.

Citizen Digital is the online news platform of Citizen TV, owned by Royal Media Services.

But did the broadcaster report Kanyari's death in a road accident? We checked.

Old accident photo used in fake graphic

We found no credible news reports confirming Kanyari's alleged death or a corresponding report on Citizen Digital or Citizen TV's social media accounts.

In contrast, Kanyari's social media accounts feature recent photos and videos of him going about his usual activities.

A reverse image search revealed that the photo of the wrecked vehicle had been shared on Facebook on 27 June 2024, more than two years before the supposed news alert.

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The earlier post was captioned: "Bad accident on Ngong road joining on to Karen road. Multiple casualties."

The vehicle and onlookers match those in the circulating graphic, confirming the photograph predates the alleged October 2026 crash.

The graphic is fabricated. It uses an old accident photo to support a false claim about Kanyari's death. His recent public activities also contradict the rumour.